Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman Reveals What Taylor Swift Told Him After His 2024 Super Bowl Game-Winning Touchdown Catch

Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Mecole Hardman; Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman is still on a high from scoring the winning touchdown for the 2024 Super Bowl!

During a recent episode of The Pivot Podcast released on Tuesday, the wide receiver, 25, recalled what Taylor Swift told him when he led his team to victory.

“She was like... ‘Good job, proud of you, good game — man, it was crazy,’” he said of his conversation with the pop star, 34.

The “Cruel Summer” singer has been publicly dating his teammate Travis Kelce since October 2023, and was present when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

Ethan Miller/Getty Taylor Swift, Mecole Hardman Jr., and Travis Kelce

Hardman admitted that with all of the excitement surrounding the win, he couldn’t remember all of their discussion verbatim. However, he knew Swift called his hands “magical,” adding that he’d previously shown her a card trick.

The wide receiver also referred to hanging out with Kelce, 34, and his famous girlfriend as “so cool.”

“When we leave, I’m like, ‘Damn, that’s Taylor Swift,’” he quipped.

Like Kelce, Hardman also has a special lady in his life who was rooting him on at the championship game, his girlfriend Chariah Gordon.

The couple, who have been together since at least September 2021, are expecting their second child, a baby girl.

Chariah Gordon Instagram Mecole Hardman Jr. and Chariah Gordon

“Watching you get EVERYTHING you deserve! ❤️ 3x SB Champ!!!!!!!! Congratulations baby!” she captioned an Instagram carousel following the game. “We never gave up & stayed faithful to God!!! NOW LOOK them tables always turn !!!”

In her photo recap's cover image, the parents posed together as Gordon’s baby bump was partially visible.

The post also included images of Hardman celebrating with his teammates as he caught the pass that closed out the game in overtime. The final photo was a picture of the couple posing together on the field.

In a post-game interview, Hardman told reporters he was so stunned after making the catch that it took a second for him to realize what had happened.

Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Mecole Hardman

“I blacked out, man,” Hardman said, according to The Associated Press. “I forgot we actually won the game.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who threw the pass, confirmed the story.

“I threw a touchdown to this dude to end the game, and he looked at me,” Mahomes, 28, said. “He had no idea. I said, ‘Dude, we just won the Super Bowl.’ He had no idea. He didn’t even celebrate at the beginning.”

It was an eventful weekend for Hardman and Gordon. After the Super Bowl, the parents rang in their son Three’s first birthday the very next day.



