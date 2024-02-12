Chiefs' Mecole Hardman Jr. Celebrates with Pregnant Girlfriend Chariah Gordon at 2024 Super Bowl: 'Mom and Dad'

The soon-to-be family of four's special Sunday is followed up by a special Monday, son Three's birthday

Chariah Gordon/Instagram Chariah Gordon and Mecole Hardman

Mecole Hardman Jr. had his family by his side as he faced the biggest game of the season.

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver, 25, enjoyed a special moment on the field with girlfriend Chariah Gordon — who is currently expecting their second baby, a daughter. They're already parents to their son Three, who was born the day of last year's Super Bowl.

While Three wasn't at the big game, he was in Las Vegas with the family and Mom was checking in on him. Gordon shared a photo of her checking in on her baby boy using her Nanit baby monitor.

"I get to enjoy the game and check in on my son 3," she captioned the shot.

In another photo, she posed with Hardman — who caught the game-winning touchdown pass to end Sunday night’s Super Bowl — captioning the shot, "Mom and Dad❤️."

Gordon also shared a special message for Hardman after the major moment, writing, "Watching you get EVERYTHING you deserve! ❤️ 3x SB Champ!!!!!!!! Congratulations baby!"



She continued, "We never gave up & stayed faithful to God!!! NOW LOOK them tables always turn !!!"

Chariah Gordon/Instagram Chariah Gordon checks on son Three using Nanit baby monitor

A few months after his birth, Gordon posted their first family photo shoot on Instagram on Mother’s Day, sharing how she was “extremely proud” to be a mom.

“Our son shine after the rain... WORLD meet '3' our rainbow baby 🥹🤍!!!! Son, you were made with so much love! I'm extremely proud to be your mom,” she wrote. “Watching you grow daily is my favorite thing! Becoming a mom has truly showed me my strengths in being a woman & I wouldn't change a thing!! Your worth it all! Happy first Mother's Day to me 🤍.”

In November, the couple revealed that their family will be growing once again with the addition of a baby girl.

"A moment to remember 💖 IT'S A GIRL!!!!!" Gordon captioned images from her sex reveal celebration.

