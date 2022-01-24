Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman had less than a 2% chance of scoring on his 25-yard TD run
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Kansas City ChiefsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Mecole HardmanFootball player
Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman’s nickname is “Jet,” and if fans were wondering why, they got the answer during Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.
In the third quarter, the Chiefs held a three-point lead and had driven to the Buffalo 25-yard line.
On a first-and-10 play, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes handed off to Hardman on a jet sweep. As he neared the sideline, Hardman appeared to have nowhere to run. But he stopped for a split-second, then showed off his elite speed.
Hardman burst through a hole and eluded a bunch of Bills defenders. When he got inside the 10-yard line, it appeared he may not reach the end zone. But Hardman dived and made it in.
MECOLE HARDMAN, HOW?! pic.twitter.com/p8uIOO4r5A
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 24, 2022
The NFL’s Next Gen Stats said Hardman had just a 1.3% chance of scoring when he took the handoff.
Mecole Hardman Speed on 25-yd rush TD
@ Handoff: 14.97 mph
@ Hashmarks: 17.20 mph
@ LOS: 14.50 mph
20-yard line: 14.11 mph
5-yard line: 19.15 mph
» The odds of Hardman scoring a TD when he received the handoff? 1.3%#BUFvsKC | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Osrsp6alRj
— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 24, 2022