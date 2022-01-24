Chiefs' Mathieu ruled out vs Bills with concussion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pro Bowl safety Tyrann Mathieu was placed in the concussion protocol and ruled out of Sunday night's divisional playoff game against Buffalo after taking a knee from teammate Jarran Reed on the opening drive.

Mathieu walked off the field and was met by Chiefs coach Andy Reid. The two of them spoke briefly before Mathieu took a knee, then went to the injury tent and eventually into the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion.

The injury forced the Chiefs to use backup Daniel Sorensen, one of the lowest-graded safeties in the league according to Pro Football Focus, alongside starter Juan Thornhill for the remainder of the game.

Reed also had to be helped off the field with an undisclosed injury for Kansas City early in the second quarter.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

