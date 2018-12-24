Chiefs lose to Seahawks, and haven't been the same team since cutting Kareem Hunt

Perhaps it’s a coincidence that ever since the Kansas City Chiefs cut running back Kareem Hunt, they haven’t been the same team.

The Chiefs weren’t going to slice through the NFL forever, even if the video of Hunt kicking and shoving a woman hadn’t led to his release on Nov. 30. Some regression for the Chiefs offense was natural after a blazing hot start. But the Chiefs have played four games since cutting Hunt, and they have taken a step back on offense without him. That doesn’t come at a great time, considering Kansas City’s growing issues on defense. Hunt didn’t play cornerback; you can’t blame the defensive issues on losing him.

The latest chapter in the Chiefs season was a second straight loss. This one came against the Seattle Seahawks, who clinched a wild-card spot with the 38-31 win. Kansas City’s didn’t have nearly the same punch on offense that it did early in the season. They were stuck on 20 points until late in the fourth quarter, when they fell behind by double digits and had to move fast.

The Chiefs are quite fortunate the Los Angeles Chargers lost at home to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, or else they wouldn’t even lead the AFC West anymore.

Chiefs miss Kareem Hunt

Hunt’s replacements have mostly been good. Spencer Ware played well, then when he got injured, Damien Williams has filled in well. But it’s hard to argue the Chiefs haven’t missed Hunt in their offense. A good example came in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs trailed 24-17 when they got inside the 5-yard line. Down by the goal line, a time when Hunt might have made a difference, the Chiefs called a play to Kelvin Benjamin, who was cut by the receiver-needy Buffalo Bills earlier this season. Benjamin dropped a pass in the end zone. The Chiefs settled for a field goal.

Hunt led the NFL in rushing last season, and this season he had 1,202 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns. The Chiefs averaged 36.7 points through 11 games with Hunt. They’re averaging 31.5 in four games without him. Still very good, but not the same. Maybe it’s just that it’s December when scoring generally comes down a little, and Kansas City has caught some tough defenses lately. Or maybe it’s more than that.

Patrick Mahomes might be the NFL MVP this season, but we’re seeing Hunt was pretty valuable too.

Chiefs still in good shape to get No. 1 seed

The Chiefs’ first game without Hunt was a closer-than-expected win over the Raiders. Then they needed some fourth-down magic to pull out an overtime win at home against the Ravens. A late collapse and a loss against the Chargers was followed by the Chiefs’ worst game of the season at Seattle. And it’s not just whatever step back the offense has taken (and it should be noted that losing Sammy Watkins to a foot injury hasn’t helped either). The Chiefs secondary has been a question mark most of the season and it has been a problem lately. When the defense allows 38 points, there’s only so much an offense can do.

The Seahawks deserve a lot of credit. Pete Carroll is doing a marvelous job coaching Seattle this season. The defense lost many superstars in the past year, and still is playing at a high level. Russell Wilson is too, and his three touchdown passes led the way to the Seahawks punching a playoff ticket. A great deep pass by Wilson to Tyler Lockett late in the game helped put the Chiefs away.

The Chiefs are still in good shape, of course. If they beat the Raiders at home next week, they win the AFC West and will be the No. 1 seed. Even if they haven’t been able to keep up their pace from the season’s first three months, they’re still an imposing team in the AFC, especially at Arrowhead Stadium.

They’re just not quite as imposing as they were a few weeks ago.

Chris Conley of the Chiefs loses a fumble in the first half of a loss to the Seahawks. (AP)

