Brian Kelly hires Chiefs linebackers coach Matt House as LSU's defensive coordinator

Brian Kelly's first coordinator hire at LSU is from the NFL.

LSU announced Tuesday that Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Matt House would become the Tigers' defensive coordinator in 2022. House will finish the NFL season with the Chiefs before heading to Baton Rouge and officially starting with the Tigers.

“Matt checks every box we’re looking for in a defensive coordinator,” Kelly said in a statement. “He’s led elite SEC defenses, recruited and developed all-conference and All-American performers at multiple positions, and garnered ample experience in both the NFL and as a coordinator at multiple collegiate stops.

”He possesses a great understanding on how to defend the type of offenses we will face each week in our conference, and his ability to put players in position to make plays aligns perfectly with the identity that we want to develop with our defense. I’m excited that he’s joining our staff as we work toward building a championship program at LSU.”

House is in his third season with the Chiefs after he was the defensive coordinator at Kentucky during a three-year stint with the Wildcats. He joined the Chiefs when defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was hired ahead of the 2019 season.

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu heartily endorsed the move after it was announced. Mathieu was a Heisman finalist at LSU.

💜 I’m excited for coach House and all of tiger nation! This man loves football & teaching! One of the best I’ve been around. This tiger defense will be well coached from day one! Let’s all buy in!!! FOREVER LSU! https://t.co/qjAdLpiFEz — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) December 29, 2021

House is Kelly's first major hire at LSU. The former Notre Dame coach was hired to replace Ed Orgeron after the regular season and before Notre Dame was chosen for the Fiesta Bowl. The Tigers have yet to hire an offensive coordinator, though it reasons that hire will happen in the next couple weeks.

Story continues

LSU's 2021 season is still underway. The Tigers play Kansas State in the Texas Bowl in the last non-playoff bowl of the season on Jan. 4. Offensive line coach Brad Davis is serving as the team's interim coach for the game. Davis is being retained as LSU's offensive line coach in 2022.