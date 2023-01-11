Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton was penalized on his record-breaking tackle Saturday

Linebacker Nick Bolton had a countdown going Saturday during the Chiefs’ 31-13 win over the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Bolton entered the game 15 tackles shy of tying the Chiefs’ single-season record of 179, which as set by Derrick Johnson in 2011.

As he piled up the tackles, Bolton knew he was closing in on the mark, as did fellow linebacker Willie Gay Jr. The Chiefs shared a video that shows Bolton’s pursuit of the record during Saturday’s game.

Bolton got tackle No. 180 with just under 5 minutes to play when he took down Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. The only potential problem? Penalty flags flew and Bolton was called for a facemask.

“I didn’t think I was gonna get it ‘cause I got a facemask (penalty),” Bolton told L’Jarius Sneed in the video “But the facemask counts as a tackle.”

Rookie Leo Chenal interjected: “Is that actually a thing?”

“That’s what he just said,” Bolton replied, “only said if that facemask is after the tackle.”

It’s unclear who gave Bolton the rules interpretation, but the bottom line is he’s a record-holder. Bolton, the former Mizzou star, had 16 total tackles, the 10th time this season he’s had 10 or more. That’s also a Chiefs record.

Here is the video from the Chiefs and you can see Gay’s public pronouncement of Bolton’s record.

Shortly after the game, Bolton received a congratulatory message from Johnson on Twitter.

“Congrats @_nickbolton2 on breaking my single season record,” Johnson wrote. “I’ve been watching you all season long bro, not surprised at all. Love the way you stay alive to be apart of almost every play. #ChiefsKingdom #Baller #nextup”