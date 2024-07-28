How Chiefs & linebacker Drue Tranquill managed ‘dog-eat-dog’ day at training camp

As the longest practice of training camp unfolded on one of the warmest days yet at Missouri Western State University, the Chiefs did what they could to release some pressure in hopes of avoiding on-field blowups.

That meant running back Isiah Pacheco punting a ball after a play, and linebacker Drue Tranquill and Pacheco later tangling and jawing at one another.

Those moments received the Andy Reid nod of approval.

“When you have (Tranquill) and Pacheco, they both have fire,” the Chiefs coach said after Sunday’s spirited session. “That’s what makes it go.

“These are dog-eat-dog practices. Any of that competition, a little talk, helps you get through this. For them to have their juices flowing like that, I love it.”

The Chiefs worked Sunday without defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin injury), running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness), wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (illness) and cornerback Nazeeh Johnson (knee). The team practiced for nearly 2 1/2 hours, covering multiple situations and kickoffs with an NFL officiating crew led by referee John Hussey.

Tranquill was especially active, dominating drills by beating blocks, flying to the edge of contact and sometimes into a ball-carrier. Pass coverage? He was all over that too.

No one at practice brought more energy. And the jawing with Pacheco? That was a release of pressure.

“Whenever you’re chatting, talking to somebody, it helps you forget how hot it is and how tired you are,” Tranquill said. “But, man, is (Pacheco) a ball of energy for our team ... I’m just trying to bring it.”

Tranquill will have an expanded role on a defense that returns nine starters from its Super Bowl LVIII championship defense.

Willie Gay Jr. has moved on, reshaping the linebacker position. Last season, Tranquill’s first with the Chiefs after spending his first four years with the Los Angeles Chargers, was a success. He started eight games, mostly filling in for injured Nick Bolton, and did a little bit of everything, excelling in pass coverage while recording 4 1/2 sacks.

One of his biggest plays came in the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game win against the Baltimore Ravens. A pass from Lamar Jackson was batted high in the air by Chiefs safety Justin Reid, and Jackson flagged it down, completing the pass to himself.

But Tranquill matched the head’s-up grab by the Ravens QB by running down Jackson from behind and limiting the play to 13 yards. He finished as the Chiefs’ third-leading tackler last season, recording 78 stops while playing 53% of their defensive snaps.

The Chiefs made Tranquill a bigger part of the defense this offseason, signing him to a three-year, $19 million deal in March. He’ll step into Gay’s outside linebacker role and play next to Bolton.

“I feel more comfortable because it’s my second year in the system,” Tranquill said. “Looking to make big jumps, be more in command.”