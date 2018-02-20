Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson says his goodbye to Kansas City
Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Derrick Johnson will become a free agent this spring after the Chiefs informed him they would not be re-signing the four-time Pro Bowler. Although, Johnson has no intentions of retiring, but the Chiefs have been open about their desire to move on from Johnson.
Johnson departs as the franchise’s all-time tackles leader, but spent much of 2017 recovering from a second Achilles tear. Johnson, 35, appeared in five games, including their Wild Card round loss to the Tennessee Titans and accrued 54 tackles, but the franchise is in the midst of retooling their roster as they build around Kareem Hunt and Patrick Mahomes. The 2005 first round pick out of Texas has played all 13 of his seasons in a Chiefs uniform and over the weekend, Johnson took to Instagram to issue a saccharine farewell to the fans.
I want to thank the Kansas City Chiefs and the Hunt family for supporting me since 2005. The Love you showed a young kid from Texas, really allowed me to have a home away from home. Chiefs Kingdom you will be truly missed. Trust me I wish I could play for the chiefs forever but that’s not the reality. However God has been blessing me for a long time in KC and my trust will remain in the man upstairs. #13greatyears #easilymotivated #notdoneyet
