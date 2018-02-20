Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson says his goodbye to Kansas City





Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Derrick Johnson will become a free agent this spring after the Chiefs informed him they would not be re-signing the four-time Pro Bowler. Although, Johnson has no intentions of retiring, but the Chiefs have been open about their desire to move on from Johnson.

Johnson departs as the franchise’s all-time tackles leader, but spent much of 2017 recovering from a second Achilles tear. Johnson, 35, appeared in five games, including their Wild Card round loss to the Tennessee Titans and accrued 54 tackles, but the franchise is in the midst of retooling their roster as they build around Kareem Hunt and Patrick Mahomes. The 2005 first round pick out of Texas has played all 13 of his seasons in a Chiefs uniform and over the weekend, Johnson took to Instagram to issue a saccharine farewell to the fans.