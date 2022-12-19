Chiefs’ latest AFC West title created a four-way tie for the most division crowns

The last time the Chiefs didn’t finish a season as the AFC West champions, the No. 1 song in the country was “Hello” by Adele and the KC Streetcar was months from beginning service.

On Sunday, the Chiefs beat the Texans 30-24 in overtime and won their seventh straight AFC West title.

That’s the second-longest streak of consecutive division champions, tied with the Rams (1973-79). Only the Patriots (2009-19) have had a longer stretch of success.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid told NBC Sports’ Peter King he hasn’t had time to savor the streak.

“It’s great, but the problem is, you don’t think about this enough when you’re coaching,” Reid said. “You’re in the washing machine going round and round. You finish one game, you’re on to the next.”

That stretch of seven consecutive division titles gives the Chiefs franchise 15 and pulls them into a tie for the most West championships. Who are the Chiefs tied with? Believe it or not, the other three AFC West franchises: the Chargers, Raiders and Broncos.

This is the 63rd season for the AFC/AFL West, and the four historic rivals have each won 15 times, while the Seahawks took the crown twice.

In 1982, a players strike reduced the NFL season to nine games, and eight teams in each conference made the playoffs based on overall record. There were no division champions that season.

The Broncos were the last team to win the AFC West before the Chiefs’ run. That division title came in 2015 and capped a five-year run atop the division. The Chargers’ last title was in 2009, while the Raiders haven’t won the West since 2002 when they were in Oakland.