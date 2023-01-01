Chiefs have Khalen Saunders back in action vs. Broncos. Here are the Week 17 inactives

The Chiefs enter Week 17 as healthy as they’ve been during the 2022 regular season.

First, the Chiefs didn’t assign a game designation to any player on the 53-player roster on Friday’s injury report. Second, the team didn’t elevate a player from the practice squad on Saturday to bolster depth for any position group.

Because of those two factors, there are no surprises on the Chiefs’ inactive list for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, who missed Week 16 with an illness, returns to the lineup and is set to resume his role as part of the interior defensive line rotation.

Tight end Noah Gray (shoulder, knee), right tackle Andrew Wylie (hip), fullback Michael Burton (groin), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (Achilles) and offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho (illness) are also available for a normal workload.

Quarterback Shane Buechele, tackle Geron Christian, rookie offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh and defensive lineman Malik Herring are the Chiefs players not suiting up against in Week 17.

For the Broncos, quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, wide receiver Montrell Washington, running back Tyler Badie, linebacker Baron Browning, tackle Calvin Anderson, wide receiver Freddie Swain and defensive lineman D.J. Jones are inactive.