Chiefs’ KC Wolf voted as the worst mascot in the NFL by fans across the country

What on Earth did KC Wolf do to get on the bad side of NFL fans?

The folks at Sports Handle asked a thousand NFL fans from across the country to rank all 28 NFL mascots (the Chargers, Jets, Giants and Commanders don’t have one), and KC Wolf finished dead last by a considerable margin.

Fans voted on a 1 to 5 scale, and KC Wolf had just a 2.20 ranking. Gumbo, the Saints mascot was next-to-last at 2:25. The Titans mascot, T-Rac, was 26th (2.27 points) and the Colts’ Blue was 25th (2.49).

“With a low ranking of 2.20 out of 5, fans ranked KC Wolf of the Kansas City Chiefs as the worst,” the Sports Handle story says. “We don’t blame fans for voting this way — KC Wolf looks more like Goofy than a Werewolf.”

Ouch.

The survey found KC Wolf was the No. 1 most hated mascot by its own fan base and second overall in the rankings of most obnoxious mascots in the NFL.

Rowdy, the Cowboys mascot, was voted as the most obnoxious in the survey.

“We also wanted to know which teams dislike their mascot the most,” the story says. “Not surprisingly, Kansas City Chief fans really dislike KC Wolf with a low vote of 2.61 out of 5. Tennessee Titan fans dislike their raccoon mascot T-Rac, rating it a mere 2.72 out of 5.”

Double ouch.

Rampage, the Rams’ mascot, was ranked as the most popular in the league (3.88 points).