Chiefs’ Justyn Ross remains confident after two DB-shaking routes: ‘That’s what I do’

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Justyn Ross flashed a smile in front of his locker, ready to talk about a third-down slant-return route he’d just executed in the game against the Arizona Cardinals.

A highlight, by the way, that was already making the rounds online.

“I seen it was man (coverage), and just knowing me, I had some good influence on him,” Ross said Saturday, a few minutes after the Chiefs’ 38-10 preseason victory over the Cardinals. “Hoping he would bite on it. He bit.”

This route by Justyn Ross was nasty ‍



( @NFL)



pic.twitter.com/uMbV0BWcnj — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) August 20, 2023

The “he,” in this case, was Arizona cornerback Kei’Trel Clark, who committed when Ross made his inside move. That left the rookie Clark helplessly out of position when Ross reversed course, as the receiver brought in the 12-yard catch on third-and-4.

“It felt good, man. But I ain’t gonna lie, I’m a route runner,” Ross said with a laugh. “That’s what I do.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes called it a “good play” afterward, saying the team wanted to see what Ross could do against man coverage.

“It’s a lot of trust in him that he’s gonna win,” Mahomes said. “And he ran a great route, lost the DB, caught the ball, got upfield after the catch. He’s got a lot of talent. We’ve said it, and we’re gonna keep throwing him out there and giving him chances. And he’s stepped up whenever his number’s been called.”

Mahomes also described Ross as a “different receiver than anyone else” that the Chiefs have, saying he has a rare combination of size and fluidity.

That blend also showed up later on a different route — and one that ended up as an incompletion but still got plenty of kudos from teammates.

This route by Justyn Ross was filthy! pic.twitter.com/VHhrpgVBtH — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) August 20, 2023

On what Ross described as a “routine out-and-up” route, he put Arizona cornerback Christian Matthew in a blender, faking outside before bursting upfield to create multiple yards of separation.

Story continues

Chiefs quarterback Blaine Gabbert couldn’t connect with Ross on the throw, as the pass sailed out of his reach. It was Gabbert’s only incompletion of the day.

“The quarterback said he lost me. He just threw to the back pylon,” Ross said. “But it’s all good. We’re gonna get it back.”

When Ross returned to the sideline after the play, teammates Creed Humphrey, Trent McDuffie, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Mahomes all came over to acknowledge how well he’d done on that snap.

“They know when I get a route like that,” Ross said, “I’m gonna win.”

It wasn’t a perfect day for Ross, as early in the game he dropped a first-quarter pass from Mahomes. The former Clemson standout finished with two catches on four targets for 18 yards, while adding four snaps on special teams.

More than anything, Ross said these last two preseason games have gotten him to a place where he’s more at ease. Before this month — because of injury — his last game action was 21 months ago at Clemson.

“I’ve been out for a little minute, so I feel like it just took a little time, but I’m comfortable now,” Ross said. “I’m ready to rock.”

Ross said he hoped the Cardinals game gave more indication to coaches that he could get open and make plays.

And as far as a potential role is concerned, Ross said he’s prepared for whatever the Chiefs might have for him.

“I feel like I can do pretty much some of everything,” Ross said. “So wherever they place me, I’m going to be ready to do it 100%.”