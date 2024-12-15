The Chiefs' Joe Thuney showed great sportsmanship after accidentally poking Myles Garrett in the eye

.

It was clear that something was wrong on Sunday when Browns star Myles Garrett immediately removed his helmet and went down in pain, grabbing his face.

It didn't matter that the Chiefs had just scored a touchdown on the play. They all shared the same concern for Garrett.

Following the Chiefs' second-quarter touchdown against the Browns in Week 15, replays would show that Chiefs guard Joe Thuney inadvertently caught Garrett around the eye. Garrett ultimately left the game with a towel over his eye -- before returning later in the quarter -- but it was obvious that Thuney felt terrible about what had happened.

As Garrett left the field with the training staff, the Chiefs guard went up to Garrett to check on him and to apologize.

Chiefs show good sportsmanship after Myles Garrett goes down with injury pic.twitter.com/bEXeHgw5Qn — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 15, 2024

We could also see as Mahomes was the one who called for trainers to get on the field.

That's what sportsmanship is all about. Nobody wanted to see another player get hurt. And thankfully, Garrett would be fine.

