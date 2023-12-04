Advertisement

Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco tried a Lambeau Leap but Packers fans weren’t haven’t it

Pete Grathoff
·1 min read
The Lambeau Leap is one of the more iconic moves an NFL player can make while celebrating a touchdown.

But there’s one caveat: It works a lot better if fans in the stands want the player to come celebrate with them.

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco learned that during Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Pacheco scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter and tried a Lambeau Leap. Unfortunately for him, Packers fans wanted no part of it.

Some watching on TV thought it was funny that Pacheco tried to celebrate his touchdown with those Packers fans in the stands.

