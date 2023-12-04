Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco tried a Lambeau Leap but Packers fans weren’t haven’t it

The Lambeau Leap is one of the more iconic moves an NFL player can make while celebrating a touchdown.

But there’s one caveat: It works a lot better if fans in the stands want the player to come celebrate with them.

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco learned that during Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Pacheco scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter and tried a Lambeau Leap. Unfortunately for him, Packers fans wanted no part of it.

Pacheco trying to my the Lambeau Leap and is denied pic.twitter.com/PL02pui8I2 — GRID IRN-CRU (@GridIrnCru) December 4, 2023

Some watching on TV thought it was funny that Pacheco tried to celebrate his touchdown with those Packers fans in the stands.

Here is what a few of those viewers were saying on social media.

absolutely love that the commentator highlighted pacheco failing the lambeau leap even though we couldn’t see it — Tre White for Vezina (@Defendant) December 4, 2023

Alright, that Pacheco failed Lambeau Leap was so funny to me — Sarah (@SarahDInKC) December 4, 2023

pacheco attempting and failing to do the lambeau leap — Kayla Dumais (@kayladlove17) December 4, 2023