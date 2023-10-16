Are the Chiefs interested in a Frank Clark reunion? What Andy Reid said Monday

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid indicated Monday the team has discussed bringing defensive end Frank Clark back to the roster.

Clark, 30, was with KC from 2019-22. The Denver Broncos released him on Saturday.

Reid was asked Monday whether the Chiefs would be interested in re-signing Clark.

“Like I mentioned before, we love Frank. Right now, we’re just talking through some things there, and there are a few things you have to look at when you do that,” Reid said. “But that’s kind of where we’re at. We haven’t done anything to this point.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported last week that Clark gave back $1.686 million in guaranteed money to the Broncos, in part doing so to make his contract more attractive to another team.

Clark initially signed a one-year, $5.5 million guaranteed deal with Denver in June. He played in two games for the Broncos this season, registering two tackles.

KC could have room for Clark as a depth piece. The Chiefs now have George Karlaftis, Mike Danna, Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Malik Herring as primary edge players. Chris Jones and Charles Omenihu — his six-game suspension ended last week — also have inside-outside versatility on the Chiefs’ D-line.

KC originally released Clark in March after the two sides were not able to rework a deal. Clark initially had a large cap number for 2023 — $28,765,000, according to OverTheCap.com — with the Chiefs able to save about $21 million in salary-cap dollars by releasing him before June 1.

Clark had a bounce-back year for the Chiefs last season after dedicating himself to losing weight, as his 64.0 Pro Football Focus combined grade from the regular season and postseason was his highest during his four seasons with KC. He also posted nine sacks while improving his play against the run.

Reid and Clark have a close bond, with Clark last season referring to Reid as a “father figure.” Clark and Reid are both originally from Los Angeles.

Jones has also been a vocal supporter of Clark, a few times this offseason tweeting his support for bringing his buddy back to KC’s roster. Jones continued those sentiments last week when he responded to a fan on X (formerly Twitter) that he was “trying” to get Clark back with the Chiefs.

Clark, who won two Super Bowls during his four years with the Chiefs, has a reputation for performing in the postseason, as his 13.5 career playoff sacks are the third-most in NFL history.