Chiefs instant grades: “Snow Globe,” and star of the game better be an All-Pro

The Chiefs jumped on the Las Vegas Raiders early and breezed to a 31-13 victory that means many things. The Chiefs will be the top seed in the AFC playoffs and won’t play next weekend.

Also, the 14-3 final record matches a franchise record for most victories in a season, and the Chiefs went 6-0 against the AFC West. Also, Patrick Mahomes remains undefeated in AFC West stadiums.

“Getting that bye, it’s like winning a playoff game,” Mahomes said.

Despite the record, the Chiefs haven’t won many blowouts this season. They have to feel good about entering the playoffs off this effort.

KC STAR OF THE GAME

Chris Jones just finished the best regular season of his career. He recorded 2 1/2 sacks on Saturday to increase his season total to 15 1/2 and was a disruptive force against the pass throughout the game. The sack total matches his career best set in 2018. If he’s not an All-Pro selection, there’s something wrong with the process.

Next: A week off. By winning Saturday, the Chiefs clinched the AFC’s first-round bye. It’s the third year of the seven-team conference playoff with only one bye, and the Chiefs have finished first twice. On Jan. 21 or 22, the Chiefs will play the worst remaining seed.

REPORT CARD

Passing offense: B

The Chiefs meant business from the outset on Saturday. Mahomes completed a 67-yard bomb to Justin Watson on the game’s second snap for the team’s longest play from scrimmage this season. Jerick McKinnon finished the drive with his ninth receiving touchdown. He’s caught a scoring pass for an NFL record for running backs six straight games. It wasn’t a big statistical game for Mahomes, who finished with 202 passing yards and the one touchdown. It was great to see Chad Henne in mop-up duty.

Oh, and how about the “Snow Globe play? The spinning huddle and snap to McKinnon, pitch to Mahomes and touchdown pass to Kadarius Toney? If only a penalty hadn’t wiped it out.

“We drew it up right before Christmas,” Mahomes said.

Rushing offense: A

Rushing touchdowns by three different players, and the backs handed the ball to an offensive lineman for the spike. Ronald Jones got his first score in a Chiefs uniform, and this was the first game in a month he’s had more than one carry in a game. Isiah Pacheco’s 31-yard run in the second half was his longest of the season. Good stuff all around from the Chiefs running game, which finished with 168 yards.

Passing defense: A

A week ago Jarrett Stidham made his first NFL start and played well against the defensive-minded 49ers. But the Chiefs made sure there was not a repeat performance. Juan Thornhill hustled to get under a Stidham pass for an interception and Trent McDuffie let one slip through his hands in the fourth quarter. Sacks were courtesy of Jones (2 1/2), Mike Danna (2), George Karlaftis and Justin Reid’s first of the year.

Rushing defense: A

Josh Jacobs dominated the Chiefs in the first meeting between the teams with 154 rushing yards in Week 5. The Raiders would have preferred more balance but fell behind early and went away from Jacobs. Still, the Chiefs held the probable NFL rushing leader to 45 yards and 2.6 yards per attempt. Jacobs likely will finish as the first Raiders running back to lead the NFL in rushing since Marcus Allen in 1985. But the Chiefs won the battle this time.

Special teams: A

No issues, which has to be relief for special teams coordinator Dave Toub. The Chiefs did not miss a kick or fumble a punt. The punt coverage was excellent as the Chiefs downed two inside the 5. Harrison Butker was perfect on five kicks.