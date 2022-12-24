Chiefs instant grades: On frigid day, defense paves way to home victory over Seahawks

The Chiefs improved to 12-3 with a 24-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday in a game that kicked off with the temperature 13 degrees and a minus-2 wind chill.

The Chiefs swept their NFC opponents for the third straight year and reached the 12-win mark for the fifth straight season.

The outcome also means quarterback Patrick Mahomes now owns at least one victory over every opponent he’s faced. The one team he hasn’t faced in the regular season or playoffs: Minnesota Vikings.

KC STAR OF THE GAME

The Chiefs defense allowed one touchdown, so that side of the ball gets the honor. But who? Juan Thornhill came up with an interception in the end zone. Nick Bolton, a tackle machine, finished with 15 tackles. But let’s go with rookie defensive George Karlaftis, who came up with the Chiefs first sack and batted down a pass that led to a Seahawks punt.

Next: The Chiefs play their regular-season home finale on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is noon and will be broadcast on CBS. On Dec. 11, the Chiefs won their 14th straight over the Broncos, 34-28.

REPORT CARD

Passing offense: B

Nothing was happening for the Chiefs in the second half until Mahomes and Travis Kelce hooked up on consecutive plays for 72 yards. The total pushed Kelce to 113 yards for the day. The 52-yard reception was the longest of the season. Credit Kadarius Toney for pulling down the flip pass after a bobble and guard Trey Smith for emphatically clearing the final obstacle on the way to the Chiefs’ first touchdown. The targets didn’t help Patrick Mahomes stats. Justin Watson dropped a pair of passes and Kelce dropped one to open the second half. The frigid conditions make it a difficult day for the passing game, but Mahomes wound up with 224 yards, two touchdowns and a 110.7 passer rating.

Rushing offense: C

The Seahawks entered the game No. 31 against the run and the Chiefs took advantage early. Isiah Pacheco had 41 rushing yards in the first half. But the Chiefs got away from the run after halftime and the offense stalled. Only 77 rushing yards for the Chiefs, but they got a touchdown on the ground when Mahomes hit the pylon at the end of a 3-yard run.

Passing defense: A

An excellent game and especially second half for the pass defense. Juan Thornhill came up with an interception in the end zone. Trent McDuffie stopped a fourth-and-8 completion 1 yard short of the first down and Byran Cook’s open field tackle for no gain on a fourth-down pass in the third quarter ranks among his best moments this season. . The rookies are making progress.

Rushing defense: B

Kenneth Walker is having an excellent rookie season, and he got his numbers against the Chiefs, collecting 107 yards. But the Chiefs made him work for it. Walker averaged 4.1 yards per carry. Seattle finished with 133 yards on the ground.

Special teams: B

Harrison Butker rallied from his two misses last week at Houston.. He was down the middle on a 47-yard field goal and three extra points. Three of Tommy Townsend’s six punts landed inside the 20. Deon Bush with an onside kick recovery assured the victory. Keeping the Chiefs from a perfect grade was a 48-yard kickoff return.