Report: Eric Berry finally returning for Chiefs after 15-month absence

Eric Berry is back.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ All-Pro safety is expected to make his return to the field Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and the team has backed that report up with some very interesting social media posts.

The Chiefs posted this video on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday to remind fans that the most anticipated game of the week, between Kansas City and the Los Angeles Chargers, is being played on Thursday night:

This is how we rock. 🔥 TOMORROW #LACvsKC pic.twitter.com/eAsC8jToBc — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 12, 2018





But the video also heavily highlights Berry, the 29-year-old who has yet to play this season due to an Achilles injury. Berry has been listed as questionable for the Chiefs’ last two games, but he has been practicing for the last couple of weeks, albeit in a limited capacity.

Kansas City coach Andy Reid told reporters on Tuesday that Berry is “day to day,” but the Chiefs’ social media team probably received some more encouraging news.

Berry ruptured his left Achilles tendon in the fourth quarter of the 2017 season opener, against the New England Patriots, and hasn’t played since.

Is he back? Kansas City Chiefs Eric Berry hasn’t played in over a year, but it looks like he’ll return to the field on Thursday night. (AP)

