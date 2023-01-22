Chiefs get hero turns from Mahomes, Henne, Kelce to top Jaguars, advance in NFL playoffs

Herbie Teope
·5 min read
Tammy Ljungblad/tljungblad@kcstar.com

Patrick Mahomes was battered and bruised, barely able to put weight on his right ankle amid drizzly and at times snowy conditions over the final two quarters of Saturday’s NFL Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But even a limited Mahomes made sure the Chiefs wouldn’t lose, hitting the plays he needed in guiding his team to a 27-20 victory.

The Chiefs’ All-Pro quarterback iced the game midway through the fourth quarter with a 6-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The victory earned the Chiefs a spot in the AFC Championship Game for the fifth straight season.

Mahomes suffered a right-ankle injury in the first quarter and gave way to Chad Henne in the second quarter. Mahomes then re-entered the game with his ankle heavily taped, leading the Chiefs to a field goal late in the third quarter.

Mahomes completed 22 of 30 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Henne, during his mid-game relief stint, completed 5 of 7 passes for 23 yards and a touchdown.

With the offense sputtering in the second half, the Chiefs needed their defense to step up. It did, holding the Jaguars to 349 yards of total offense. KC’s pass defense in particular limited quarterback Trevor Lawrence to 217 yards passing with one touchdown and an interception.

The Chiefs’ defense also accounted for two turnovers in the final period. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed forced a fumble, which linebacker Nick Bolton recovered, and rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson picked off Lawrence.

The Chiefs’ defense perhaps set the tone early, forcing the Jaguars into a three-and-out on Jacksonville’s first possession.

The Chiefs were efficient on their first possession, with Mahomes completing 6 of 8 passes for 57 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs mixed it up well, with four runs during the 12-play, 83-yard drive. Kelce was heavily involved, hauling in four passes for 35 yards on five targets.

Kelce finished the game with 14 catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns on 17 targets — a record for a tight end in the NFL playoffs.

The Jaguars responded on the ensuing kickoff. Wide receiver Jamal Agnew took the kick 63 yards to the Chiefs’ 39-yard line. From there, the Jaguars needed just five plays to get into the end zone. The short drive was highlight by running back Travis Etienne’s 19-yard run and Lawrence’s 10-yard TD pass to receiver Christian Kirk with rookie defensive end George Karlaftis in coverage.

Disaster struck on the Chiefs’ second possession.

Mahomes hurt his ankle when he was sandwiched between two Jaguars defenders after throwing a pass. He was clearly injured, limping after every play.

The Chiefs used the break at the end of the first quarter to get Mahomes’ right ankle taped, and the superstar signal-caller rejoined his teammates on the field to start the second period. The Chiefs settled for a 50-yard field goal by Harrison Butker to take a 10-7 lead.

Mahomes went to the locker room early in the second quarter, saying on the postgame TV broadcast that he underwent X-rays, and Henne entered the game on the Chiefs’ third offensive possession, which started at their own 2-yard line.

Long distance proved to be no problem for Henne, who led the Chiefs on a 98-yard TD drive. Henne completed 5 of 7 passes for 23 yards and a touchdown, a 1-yard strike to Kelce, who caught two TD passes Saturday. The drive included a 39-yard run by rookie running back Isiah Pacheco.

Lawrence led the Jaguars on an 11-play, 52-yard drive to get in field goal range with less than 30 seconds remaining until halftime. Kicker Riley Patterson completed the drive with a 41-yard field goal and the Chiefs led 17-10 at the break.

The Chiefs extended their lead to 20-10 late in the third quarter on another 50-yard field goal by Butker.

After the Jaguars cut it to 20-17 on Travis Etienne’s 4-yard touchdown run, Mahomes marched the Chiefs down the field with a 10-play, 70-yard drive that he capped with the 6-yard TD toss to Valdes-Scantling.

Here’s what else stood out Saturday:

NO PROBLEM WITH KICKING GAME

Butker had his share of issues during the regular season, missing a career-high six field goals and misfiring on three extra points.

Concerns for the rest of the postseason, however, should be alleviated after Butker’s performance against the Jaguars.

The Chiefs’ kicker drilled two field goals from 50 yards in slick, rainy conditions, and converted all three of his extra-point attempts.

WHERE ARE THE OTHER RECEIVERS?

The Chiefs became a one-dimensional passing attack Saturday, with Kelce commanding a team-high 17 targets.

The rest of the Chiefs’ pass-catching options? Eight players combined for 18 targets.

Kelce made the most of his targets, totaling 98 yards and two touchdowns on 14 catches. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney was the Chiefs’ next leading receiver with five catches for 36 yards.

LONGEVITY PAYS OFF

Kelce and long snapper James Winchester each appeared in their 16th career postseason game, establishing a new team record for most playoff games played.

They are the most tenured players on the Chiefs’ current roster.

INJURIES

Outside of Mahomes’ right-ankle injury, the other notable injury occurred late in the fourth quarter, to cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

After forcing a fumble to turn back a Jaguars’ drive, Sneed was on the field for a few minutes receiving attention from the Chiefs’ medical staff. He then walked to the sideline under his own power.

NOT SUITED UP

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis), quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive lineman Malik Herring, center Austin Reiter, rookie offensive lineman Darin Kinnard, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, wide receiver Marcus Kemp.

UP NEXT

The Chiefs await the winner of Sunday afternoon’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals Divisional Round game.

If the Bills win, the AFC Championship Game will be played Sunday, Jan. 29, in Atlanta. If the Bengals emerge victorious, the Chiefs will host the Bengals on Jan. 29 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

