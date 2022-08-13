Chiefs have some preseason fun, as safety Justin Reid nails an extra point

Andy Reid takes the preseason seriously. Kind of.

Reid, the great Kansas City Chiefs coach, plays his starters more than most teams. But he also realizes it's the preseason and he's not out for wins and any expense.

When the Chiefs scored late in the second quarter of Saturday's preseason game at the Chicago Bears, he gave his new safety a chance to show off his kicking leg. Justin Reid, who was signed in the offseason to play safety for the Chiefs, kicked the extra point after a touchdown. And Reid nailed it, right down the middle.

Yes, you saw that right. @JustinqReid with the PAT 🎯



📺: #KCvsCHI on KSHB pic.twitter.com/JKUa7B6T6m — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 13, 2022

Justin Reid has some talent as a kicker. The Kansas City Star explained that he grew up wanting to be a soccer player. He hit a 65-yard field goal off of a tee in a training camp practice.

Justin Reid obviously wanted the chance to kick in a game, and Andy Reid let him do it. Justin Reid bounced off the field giving high fives and was smiling and laughing on the sideline. That's good for team chemistry, and to welcome a new player who will be a big part of Kansas City's defense.

And there's some benefit to it. If Harrison Butker goes down with an injury during a game, Reid has now kicked in a game before, albeit during the preseason. Maybe he'd get the call in an emergency.

Mostly though, it just looked like a little bit of fun. Hey, why not? It's the preseason.