Chiefs' Harrison Butker makes franchise-record 62-yard FG against Bills

Jarrett Bell, USA TODAY
·1 min read

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Harrison Butker has struck again. The Kansas Chiefs kicker marked his return after missing four games with a franchise-record 62-yard field goal as the clock expired on the first half of the showdown against the Buffalo Bills.

Yet the booming kick at Arrowhead Stadium, which knotted the game at 10-10, had to be even more stunning to the Bills when considering the déjà vu elements of the circumstances. Butker’s kick capped a three-play, 28-yard drive that took just 12 seconds.

Remember, Butker nailed a 49-yard field goal as the fourth-quarter clock expired that sent the AFC divisional playoff game to overtime last January – capping a drive that consumed all of 13 seconds.

The moral: Giving quarterback Patrick Mahomes a few seconds to work with can backfire – especially with Butker in the mix.

Butker missed the previous four games due to a sprained ankle, but proved in the playoff rematch on Sunday that he has returned to assume his position as one of the NFL’s top kickers. (Though he did miss a 51-yarder on the Chiefs' first drive of the second half, and later hit one for 44 yards that put the Chiefs up 20-17.)

It’s also notable that the franchise’s record for longest field goals has fallen for the second time in six days. On Monday night, Butker’s replacement, Matthew Wright, closed the first half with a 59-yard field goal against the Raiders. Now, fittingly, Butker has topped that.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Harrison Butker makes Chiefs-record 62-yard FG against Bills

