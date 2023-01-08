Chiefs hammer Raiders in regular-season finale, claim No. 1 AFC seed, bye for playoffs

Herbie Teope
·4 min read
David Becker/AP

The Chiefs officially secured the AFC’s No. 1 overall seed in the postseason with Saturday’s 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

And it certainly looked like the Chiefs had fun doing it.

From a “Ring around the Rosie” formation to four different players scoring touchdowns and the defense tallying six sacks, the Chiefs made it look easy in taking down their AFC West divisional rival.

The Chiefs jumped to a 24-3 halftime time lead behind the strength of quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ scoring pass to running back Jerick McKinnon and rushing touchdowns from running back Ronald Jones and wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

McKinnon closes out the regular season with a touchdown catch in six straight games, while Jones scored his first touchdown in a Chiefs uniform.

But of the Chiefs’ three first-half touchdowns, the one that didn’t count caused the most buzz.

After spinning out of the unorthodox huddle, McKinnon took the direct snap and pitched it to Mahomes, who then threw across the field behind the line of scrimmage to Toney, who juked his way to an apparent touchdown. A holding penalty on center Creed Humphrey, however, erased the score.

The Chiefs didn’t waste time getting Toney back in the end zone on the next play, which came on a run around the left side to give the Chiefs a 21-3 lead. Kicker Harrison Butker added a 44-yard field goal to give Kansas City a 24-3 halftime lead.

Defensively, the Chiefs held the Raiders to 10 points below their 23.9 season average and 279 total yards.

Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham found the going tough against the Chiefs’ defense, which saw defensive tackle Chris Jones (2 1/2 sacks Saturday), defensive end Mike Danna, rookie defensive end George Karlaftis and safety Justin Reid all record sacks.

Jones also had two quarterback hits, while safety Juan Thornhill recorded an interception. Linebacker Nick Bolton totaled a team-high 16 tackles.

The Chiefs set the tone of the game on their first possession when Mahomes found wide receiver Justin Watson for a 67-yard pass. Mahomes finished the drive with a 2-yard scoring pass to McKinnon.

Mahomes completed 18 of 26 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions for a 105.0 passer rating before giving way to Chad Henne late in the fourth quarter.

Las Vegas answered with a 10-play, 40-yard drive, which concluded when kicker Daniel Carlson drilled a 54-yard field goal. Jones’ third-down sack of Stidham forced the Raiders to go for three.

The Chiefs punted on their next possession, and then the safeties came up big with back-to-back big plays. First, Reid sacked Stidham for an 8-yard loss, and then Thornhill picked off Stidham on the next play to give the Chiefs possession.

And the Chiefs capitalized on the Raiders’ miscue, and a short field, by going 44 yards in three plays for a touchdown. The drive featured a 28-yard catch from JuJu Smith-Schuster and ended with Ronald Jones’ 2-yard touchdown run.

The Chiefs’ final touchdown came on running back Isiah Pacheco’s 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Here’s what else stood out in Saturday’s win:

KARLAFTIS STAYS HOT

Karlaftis closed out his rookie campaign on a scorching hot streak.

One of the Chiefs’ two first-round picks in the most recent NFL Draft, Karlaftis split a sack with Jones in the first half. And late in the second quarter, Karlaftis recovered a loose ball on Danna’s sack of Stidham.

Karlaftis finished the game with three tackles, a half-sack and the fumble recovery. He recorded a sack in six of the Chiefs’ last seven regular-season games and has recovered a fumble in two straight.

TONEY IS A WEAPON

For one reason or another, Toney didn’t work out in New York.

The Chiefs don’t mind, though.

Toney’s touchdown against the Raiders gives him three (two receiving, one rushing) for the Chiefs since being acquired in a midseason trade with the Giants — a span of seven games. The Chiefs take full advantage of Toney’s skill-set and use him in both their passing and rushing games, as well as as a returner on special teams.

Toney, who didn’t score in his 12 games with the Giants, finished with 26 yards rushing and a touchdown on three carries Saturday, adding two catches for 18 yards.

INJURIES

Defensive end Frank Clark suffered a groin injury in the second quarter and did not finish the game.

NOT SUITED UP

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman, wide receiver Skyy Moore, quarterback Shane Buechele, rookie offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, defensive lineman Malik Herring and kicker Matthew Wright were not dressed for Saturday’s game.

UP NEXT

The Chiefs have a first-round playoff bye and then play host to an AFC Divisional Round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in two weeks — opponent and date to be determined.

