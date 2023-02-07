Chiefs get good news on cornerback L’Jarius Sneed ahead of Super Bowl LVII vs. Eagles

The first indication that L’Jarius Sneed had good news to share about the injury he’d suffered early in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals came on Opening Night for Super Bowl LVII.

As in, he was there.

While meeting with reporters crowded around his platform during Monday night’s televised event, Sneed said he had cleared the NFL concussion protocol and is ready to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

“I feel great,” Sneed said.

On the fourth play of the game against Cincinnati, Sneed tackled Bengals running back Samaje Perine. Sneed’s helmet hit Perine’s thigh and Sneed came out of the game. He later was ruled out with a concussion.

He didn’t know what had happened in the game until afterward — the Chiefs won 23-20. Joshua Williams joined fellow rookie cornerbacks Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie to help contain Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati passing game.

“Those guys played great,” Sneed said. “It was the coaching, and older guys who have showed them the way.”

Sneed shares the team lead with three interceptions and is the team’s only non-defensive lineman with more than one sack. He has 3 1/2.