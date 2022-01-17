T.J. Watt scoops and scores for Steelers as Chiefs get too tricky

Frank Schwab
·1 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs snapping it to anyone but Patrick Mahomes seems a bit weird, especially with T.J. Watt on defense. You might want to get the ball in Mahomes' hands every time you can. 

The Chiefs outsmarted themselves a bit in the second quarter on Sunday evening and it cost them. They lined up Mecole Hardman as a wildcat quarterback, and he ran a read-option play with running back Darrel Williams. That's a play that takes a lot of practice and timing. Hardman handed it to Williams, who fumbled. Then he picked it up and fumbled again when he was hit. 

Watt, the Steelers' star linebacker who created an interception earlier in the game when he tipped Mahomes' pass to a teammate, scooped the fumble and returned it 26 yards for a score. Pittsburgh, a huge underdog coming in, had a shocking 7-0 lead. 

The Steelers defense came out playing very well in the wild-card matchup. The Chiefs made it a little easier on them by getting needlessly tricky. 

T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers got the first touchdown of Sunday night&#39;s wild-card game. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
