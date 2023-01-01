Chiefs gave up points to Denver Broncos but came up with stops when it mattered most

For most of the season, the Broncos’ offense has been broken.

Quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t lived up to his big contract. First-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, a former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, was fired last week before completing his first season.

The Broncos’ offense just hasn’t been able to move the ball or score ... unless they’re playing the Chiefs.

For the third time this season, Denver scored 24 or more points in a game. Two of those games have come against the Chiefs, including Sunday’s 27-24 Chiefs victory at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“We struggle a little bit, especially in the first half,” Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark said. “We executed better in the second half, got some turnovers and made some plays.”

Those plays may have saved the game for the Chiefs, and the turning point likely was provided by cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s interception.

The Chiefs had just taken a 20-17 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter. On the next snap, Wilson floated a pass down the sideline for Denver receiver Jerry Jeudy. But the ball sailed over Jeudy’s head — and standing there was Sneed.

Sneed made the easy interception at the Denver 42 and returned it to Chiefs’ 17, where he was tackled hard by Broncos wide receiver Cortland Sutton.

Four snaps later, the Chiefs were in the end zone on Patrick Mahomes’ second touchdown pass to Jerick McKinnon. That made it 27-17 in Kansas City’s favor.

Sneed’s interception was one of two takeaways for the Chiefs. Also, the Chiefs recorded four sacks and five tackles for loss.

Still, they weren’t home free even with a 10-point lead. The Broncos cut the margin to three and got the ball back with 3:53 remaining. Needing a field goal to draw even, Denver picked up a first down and stood at its own 45.

Fourth-and-2.

This time, Chris Jones made the game-winning play, beating a double-team block and sacking Wilson.

“Chris is the kind of player you need to get to a championship level,” said defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, who delivered one of the Chiefs’ four sacks to bring his season total to 3 1/2.

The Chiefs have a recent history of coming up with big defensive plays against the Broncos. In the 2021 regular-season finale, linebacker Nick Bolton returned a fumble 86 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the Chiefs ahead for good en route to a 28-24 victory.

Earlier this season, Willie Gay Jr. deflected pass and corralled it for a pick-six that contributed to the Chiefs’ 34-28 victory at Denver.

On Saturday it was Sneed and Jones leading a defense that surrendered points but also assured the victory.