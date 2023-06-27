Chiefs game in Germany sells out in 15 minutes; ticket prices soar on secondary market

Tickets for the Chiefs’ Nov. 5 game against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany were made available Tuesday, but the sale didn’t last long.

Fans on both sides of the Atlantic snapped up tickets in no time after they were made available Tuesday at 5 a.m. in Kansas City (noon in Germany).

NBC Sports reported the tickets for the game at Deutsche Bank Park were all sold in 15 minutes. Fans shared screenshots of their place in the ticket queue and it showed the crush of interest.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Sold out in 14 minutes. @chiefs @NFL

I woke up a 4am for this. pic.twitter.com/66k1uwzET0 — Jennifer (@OhItsJenni) June 27, 2023

Tickets sold out for Chiefs v Dolphins in Frankfurt. But don't worry, @Ticketmaster will officially rip you off on 12th July ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/yfXObZyVu1 — Rob Owen (@robowen88) June 27, 2023

This Twitter exchange between fans in Germany shows the range of emotions they were feeling Tuesday morning.

A fan named Marius wrote: “Dreams do come true, if only we wish hard enough. Unfortunately only one ticket, but it means the world to me. Hope some of you true @Chiefs fans out there had the same level of luck. I am speechless. GO CHIEFS, see you in Frankfurt!”

Kirsten Timmann tweeted in response: “On the one hand envy, on the other full indulgence. I would also have gone for 1 ticket in an emergency. Not really realistic with a queue space of 1,042,000. I am infinitely sad. I’d really like to be there because I can’t fly to the USA, for example.”

Einerseits Neid, andererseits volle Gönnung. Ich wäre auch auf 1 Ticket gegangen im Notfall. Bei einem Queue-Platz von 1.042.000 aber nicht wirklich realistisch. Ich bin unendlich traurig. Möchte so gerne dabei sein, weil ich z.B. nicht in die USA fliegen kann. — ♫ ♪ Kirsten Timmann (@littlemissmessy) June 27, 2023

Secondary market prices soar

Nearly as quickly as the tickets were purchased, many appeared on the secondary ticket markets. And the prices on those sites are bonkers.

Story continues

The cost of a ticket for the game at Deutsche Bank Park ranged from roughly $82 to $245 (based on the conversion rate from the Euro). That’s face value.

Ticketmaster, which is billed as the “Official Ticket Marketplace Of The NFL,” will put resale tickets for the Frankfurt game up for sale on July 12. However, other secondary markets already have them available.

And they’re not cheap.

Vivid Seats shows tickets are available for between $485 to $8,543.

Things are a tad better at StubHub, which shows seats going for $314 to $5,728.