Chiefs G Jeff Allen rewards reported homeless man who helped him out of snow on game day with playoff tickets

A pregame snowstorm didn’t slow the Kansas City Chiefs against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but it made game day stressful for one Chiefs player.

Backup guard Jeff Allen got stuck in the snow while driving to the game. A Good Samaritan with a truck helped him out of the bind, and Allen made it to the playoff game without further trouble.

Allen looked to social media for help

Allen wanted to reward the man for his help, but there was a problem. He didn’t get his contact information. He reached out on Twitter for help to identify the man he knew only as Dave, while noting that his helper didn’t realize he was a Chiefs player when he gave him a hand.

My car got stuck in the snow before the game & a nice guy named Dave help pull me out without knowing I was a player. I want to give him tickets to the AFC championship game for helping but don’t have a way to contact him. He drove a 97 or 98 Black Suburban. Pls RT #ChiefsKingdom — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) January 13, 2019





To nobody’s surprise, Twitter supplied plenty of volunteers looking to cash in on Allen’s offer of AFC championship game tickets. But Allen wrote on Sunday that he tracked down the right Dave.

Update: Despite the recent influx in people changing their name to Dave in the KC area lol, I was actually able to track down the Dave that helped me thanks to the power of social media and #ChiefsKindgom. Thanks for your kindness https://t.co/e4OkEg6AAw — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) January 13, 2019





Dave is reportedly homeless

KSHB in Kansas City connected with Dave, who told him he lives in his truck.

Hours before the @Chiefs playoff game against the #Colts @JeffAllen71 was stuck in the snow. That is when Dave pulled over to help. Now he is heading to the AFC championship game. #LetsRoll If you would like to help Dave you can email me: steven.dial@kshb.com@41actionnews pic.twitter.com/DUhPFcUgbn — Steven Dial (@StevenDialTV) January 13, 2019





“After I got done helping him, he told me he was a Chiefs player,” Dave told KSHB. “I didn’t look at him as no Chiefs player. I just looked at him as a normal person. I would hope that he’d do the same for me as I did for him.”

Dave said that he didn’t expect anything in return, but when he got the news of the Chiefs tickets, it made him emotional.

“That’s a natural habit for me is to help people,” Dave said. “I wasn’t expecting anything in return.”

“It’s like a dream come true. I’d seen the message this morning. And I’m not even gonna fake with you. Call me soft if you want to home boys, but I started bawling.”

