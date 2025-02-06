Chiefs at full strength for return to practice

[Getty Images]

After kicking off Super Bowl week with two days of media commitments, both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles got back on the practice field in New Orleans on Wednesday.

The Chiefs went through a near 90-minute session, which head coach Andy Reid likened to a normal Wednesday session, and had a perfect practice attendance.

Reid said the focus was "assignments", with the players going over their roles for Sunday's game plan.

"You kind of start from scratch when you get out here and go back through everything," said Reid. "And if you've got little tweaks you've got to make here or there, you get them done."

The first song on the practice playlist was Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar, which has been played across the NFL's promo content all week as the American rapper will perform the Super Bowl half-time show.

Drake has filed a defamation lawsuit over the song and Lamar is sure to be asked whether he'll perform the song when he holds his pre-game news conference on Thursday morning in New Orleans.