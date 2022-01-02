Chiefs fans roast officials over penalty calls against Kansas City in loss to Bengals

Pete Grathoff
·3 min read
There were 15 penalties called in the Chiefs’ 34-31 loss to the Bengals on Sunday in Cincinnati, and two-thirds went against Kansas City.

Two penalties on L’Jarius Sneed helped the Bengals score a second-half touchdown, and two more were called when the Chiefs initially stopped Cincinnati from the KC 1-yard line.

After the game, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said: “A lot of penalties. I’d like to comment on each one, but I don’t want to be fined.”

Chiefs fans weren’t pleased. Here is a sample of what was being said on Twitter and Reddit.

One Reddit user wrote: “It’s pretty hard to lose at home with those Refs. What a joke”

Another wrote: “I love it when you see the replay and just say, ‘I guess that was nothing.’ For the 4th time in the last five minutes of the game.”

On Reddit, a fan wrote: “It’s one thing when you as a homer fan are saying it… it’s a whole other thing when Tony Romo is repeatedly saying, ‘well that was a bad call’ on National television.”

Another wrote: “Don’t usually complain about refs, but they have been pretty damn impactful”

This was from another fan: “Refs absolutely called an uneven game. Chase routed us, but the refs absolutely called a game slanted towards the Bengals.”

