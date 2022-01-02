Chiefs fans roast officials over penalty calls against Kansas City in loss to Bengals

There were 15 penalties called in the Chiefs’ 34-31 loss to the Bengals on Sunday in Cincinnati, and two-thirds went against Kansas City.

Two penalties on L’Jarius Sneed helped the Bengals score a second-half touchdown, and two more were called when the Chiefs initially stopped Cincinnati from the KC 1-yard line.

After the game, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said: “A lot of penalties. I’d like to comment on each one, but I don’t want to be fined.”

Chiefs fans weren’t pleased. Here is a sample of what was being said on Twitter and Reddit.

I am not usually one to bitch about refs but holy crap. #ChiefsKingdom — Jackie Bradbury (@JackieB23) January 2, 2022

False start Left Guard obvious to everyone but the refs who have been in Cincy’s back pocket the entire game.#ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/yGKVzlnS2W — Jeremiah Edwards (@Jedwards_radio) January 2, 2022

The officials were truly bad & inconsistent, mostly at the Chiefs expense.



That said, don't blame them for the loss. Too many penalties, missed tackles, dropped passes, blown coverages, in spite of a lot of good/great plays.



Won't win a Super Bowl like that. — Malorie Afrique NO LISTS (@MalorieAfrique) January 2, 2022

Cincinnati can thank the officials for all the last gasp chances given them to score! — Rexmurphy (@Rexmurphy19) January 2, 2022

One Reddit user wrote: “It’s pretty hard to lose at home with those Refs. What a joke”

Another wrote: “I love it when you see the replay and just say, ‘I guess that was nothing.’ For the 4th time in the last five minutes of the game.”

Have to say that's the first time I've enjoyed watching an opposition player but Ja'mar #chase was unbelievable tonight for #Bengals we go again next week #ChiefsKingdom



Ps. The officials were shocking tonight!! — Dee Ritchie (@DeeGNM) January 2, 2022

Because they’re protected on high. — Jennifer (@gingerylocks) January 2, 2022

It seems the officials aren't even trying to hide it anymore. Terrible. I don't know why I bother watching this sport anymore. #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom — Brad Carl (@BradCarl22) January 2, 2022

On Reddit, a fan wrote: “It’s one thing when you as a homer fan are saying it… it’s a whole other thing when Tony Romo is repeatedly saying, ‘well that was a bad call’ on National television.”

Another wrote: “Don’t usually complain about refs, but they have been pretty damn impactful”

This was from another fan: “Refs absolutely called an uneven game. Chase routed us, but the refs absolutely called a game slanted towards the Bengals.”

Every #ChiefsKingdom fan need to send the NFL officials a message you guys are not supposed to decide games — Matthew Trebbe (@MTrebbe) January 2, 2022

Trash officiating!!! They won’t beat the officials today!! #ChiefsKingdom — James Cornell (@JamesCo91061459) January 2, 2022