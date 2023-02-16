Chiefs fans have raised more than $80,000 for Jason Kelce’s charity since Super Bowl

Chiefs fans are doing something nice for one of the Philadelphia Eagles players who lost to Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII.

Eagles center Jason Kelce’s charity, the Be Philly Foundation, has received a significant financial boost from Chiefs fans this week.

The foundation says it has a mission that “provides financial support and increased visibility to charitable organizations with a proven track record of improving the education and economic outcomes of students in the Philadelphia public schools.”

After the Super Bowl, the Chiefs Kingdom Memes Twitter account suggested fans donate to Kelce’s charity in $14.90 increments. That number was derived by taking the jersey numbers of Jason Kelce ($6.20) and his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce ($8.70).

KMBC (Ch. 9) said the Be Philly Foundation had just under $10,000 in donations on Monday night. By Wednesday evening, that number had jumped to more than $96,000.

Jason Kelce had set a goal of raising $100,000 for the charity, and it appears that will happen thanks to the kindness of Chiefs fans.

