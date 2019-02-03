Chiefs fans are livid after Tony Gonzalez says Falcons 'made my career'

Blake Schuster
Yahoo Sports

It takes a lot to break the hearts of a fan base with the reigning NFL MVP and that came a win shy of the Super Bowl, but former tight end Tony Gonzalez gave it his best shot on Saturday night.

After finding out that he was elected to the Hall of Fame, the longtime face of the Kansas City Chiefs told an Atlanta reporter that playing for the Falcons “honestly made my career”

Of course, it goes without saying that #NotAllChiefsFans are angry about the comments. Especially considering Gonzalez was speaking in Atlanta to a local reporter. But Gonzalez played 12 years in Kansas City, racking up more than 10,000 yards and 76 touchdowns — both franchise records. He played in 190 games with the Chiefs compared to 80 over five years with Atlanta.

So why did the Falcons make his career?

No one could’ve imagined how angry Chiefs fans would be with Tony Gonzalez on the night he was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP)
“Nothing against Kansas City,” Gonzalez said. “I was there 12 years but only three playoff games. When I got to Atlanta, it’s like all of the sudden you are part of this winning organization. You’re on TV every week doing ‘Monday Night Football,’ ‘Sunday Night Football’ games. I love it here.”

He’s right about Kansas City’s struggles, but, ouch.

It didn’t take long for Chiefs fans to react angrily.















It’s hard to imagine the majority of Chiefs fans view Gonzalez as anything more than a legend. It’s hard to blame the fans who are angry with him for his words. Both can be true.

It won’t take away the sting from his comments, though. Fans can endure only so much. Even from their heroes.

Blake Schuster is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at blakeschuster@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

