Chiefs fans glad KC beat the Broncos again but not pleased with how the team looked

Pete Grathoff
CBS Sports cameras caught Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce wearing a smile during the second quarter of Sunday’s game in Denver.

At that time, the Chiefs were up by 27 points and they appeared to be on their way to an easy victory over the Broncos. After that, it was almost all Denver, as they took advantage of multiple Patrick Mahomes interceptions and some shoddy defense to make it a one-score game.

Fortunately for the Chiefs, they scored a third-quarter touchdown and held on for a 34-28 victory.

The Broncos made the comeback thanks to three Mahomes interceptions, a 66-yard touchdown pass and catch. and a Broncos score despite facing a second-and-34 play earlier in the drive.

Chiefs fans shared their thoughts on the game on Facebook, Twitter and Reddit. Here is a snapshot what they were saying.

A fan on Reddit wrote: “This game makes me nervous about playoffs”

Another shared this: “Even at his lowest Mahomes still owns Denver lmao, that’s true domination.”

On Facebook, a fan wrote: “A win is a win but just barely beating a 3-9 (team) is not super bowl caliber play. And the season isn’t over so I expect more games like today sure hope the get back to championship caliber play or its one and done in the playoffs and I remember the bad years sitting in the stands”

Another shared this: “Still trying to fully process that we barely beat the Broncos, while letting them pin 28 points on us, with three INTs. I’ll take the win, but we shouldn’t have had our hands full with a 3-9 team. I’m sure I’ll get the “You’re not a real fan if you say anything negative” crowd going crazy roasting me…I’ve got eyes and common sense, it shouldn’t have come down to winning like that if we are the team we think we are.”

A fan on Facebook wrote: “Words that come to mind about this game and all other games this season: embarrassing, pathetic, painful, sorry, substandard, underperforming, inept, unprepared, overconfident, overrated!”

Another had this to say: “Hey Coach, Pacheco is the real deal! USE HIM MORE PLEASE!!”

A Reddit user wrote: “I would argue the turnovers were the main reason D looked so bad. When you have to be out on the field constantly because O either goes 3 and out or throws ints, you’re gonna get gassed real quick”

Here’s what another shared: “Nobody plays down to their competition like the chiefs. Nobody.”

Here’s what a Reddit fan wrote: “I feel like we’ve stumbled into our wins accidentally too much this year”

