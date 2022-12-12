Chiefs fans glad KC beat the Broncos again but not pleased with how the team looked

CBS Sports cameras caught Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce wearing a smile during the second quarter of Sunday’s game in Denver.

At that time, the Chiefs were up by 27 points and they appeared to be on their way to an easy victory over the Broncos. After that, it was almost all Denver, as they took advantage of multiple Patrick Mahomes interceptions and some shoddy defense to make it a one-score game.

Fortunately for the Chiefs, they scored a third-quarter touchdown and held on for a 34-28 victory.

The Broncos made the comeback thanks to three Mahomes interceptions, a 66-yard touchdown pass and catch. and a Broncos score despite facing a second-and-34 play earlier in the drive.

Chiefs fans shared their thoughts on the game on Facebook, Twitter and Reddit. Here is a snapshot what they were saying.

A fan on Reddit wrote: “This game makes me nervous about playoffs”

Another shared this: “Even at his lowest Mahomes still owns Denver lmao, that’s true domination.”

Glad we got the win but a little part of me worries that if Russell Wilson had not gone out with a concussion, would we have still won? #Chiefs #chiefsvsbroncos #Chiefs41 — Social Media Steve (@TheWillis76) December 12, 2022

14 straight wins over Denver #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/5nNJWs8piU — Rhule The Offseason (@stevenbryant723) December 12, 2022

Wooo! The #Chiefs have won the game 34-28! Way more intense of a game than I expected. They’re now 10-3 for the season! #chiefsvsbroncos #ChiefsFans — Zander Sahlia (@WxAndMovies) December 12, 2022

On Facebook, a fan wrote: “A win is a win but just barely beating a 3-9 (team) is not super bowl caliber play. And the season isn’t over so I expect more games like today sure hope the get back to championship caliber play or its one and done in the playoffs and I remember the bad years sitting in the stands”

Story continues

Another shared this: “Still trying to fully process that we barely beat the Broncos, while letting them pin 28 points on us, with three INTs. I’ll take the win, but we shouldn’t have had our hands full with a 3-9 team. I’m sure I’ll get the “You’re not a real fan if you say anything negative” crowd going crazy roasting me…I’ve got eyes and common sense, it shouldn’t have come down to winning like that if we are the team we think we are.”

At least we won and it's over — Ben (@MonkeysGG_) December 12, 2022

If the Chiefs lose in the playoffs it will be because of turnovers. I still believe in my team though! #chiefsvsbroncos #Chiefs #afcwest #Mahomes — Christopher Dowdy (@chrisdowdy780) December 12, 2022

A fan on Facebook wrote: “Words that come to mind about this game and all other games this season: embarrassing, pathetic, painful, sorry, substandard, underperforming, inept, unprepared, overconfident, overrated!”

Another had this to say: “Hey Coach, Pacheco is the real deal! USE HIM MORE PLEASE!!”

Fellas. I’m begging you to get it together. — Seaweed Actual (@seaweed_actual) December 12, 2022

Did Chiefs win...YES

Was it embarrassing YES

BUT our Defense had some great plays...and Mahomes did make another crazy pass for TD...followed by 3 INTs...guess some of #ChiefsKingdom will blame those INTs on EB and not PM

Look forward to the challenge of playing Texans

— brenda pomeroy (@bpomeroy69231) December 12, 2022

That was a frustrating win, tried to give away a 27 point lead for over half the game. 10-3 #ChiefsKingdom — Ryan (@quaydawg85) December 12, 2022

A Reddit user wrote: “I would argue the turnovers were the main reason D looked so bad. When you have to be out on the field constantly because O either goes 3 and out or throws ints, you’re gonna get gassed real quick”

Here’s what another shared: “Nobody plays down to their competition like the chiefs. Nobody.”

Here’s what a Reddit fan wrote: “I feel like we’ve stumbled into our wins accidentally too much this year”

Defense has some serious issues, mainly being spending $20m on a dude that’s had 3 tackles and 1 sack all of December.



Offense looked great early but lost their tune, again. Not closing out teams is becoming an issue.



Ugly, ugly win, but a win is a win. I’ll take it. — Andrew Kalman (@andrew_kalman) December 12, 2022