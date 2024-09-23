Chiefs fans express frustration with team’s problems in short-yardage situations

In what’s become a theme for the Chiefs this season, victory didn’t come easy on Sunday.

The Chiefs held off the Falcons 22-17 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on “Sunday Night Football,” but KC fans lamented some issues that seemingly have been around for the last few years:

Short-yardage plays and red-zone issues.

The Chiefs had to kick a field goal despite moving the ball to the Falcons 3-yard line at one point. It was the only time the Chiefs had a goal-to-go situation in the game.

Another drive that began at the Falcons 34-yard line following an interception resulted in a field goal when the Chiefs picked up just 8 yards.

Chiefs fans shared their frustration about the team’s play in short-yardage situations and in the red zone (the Chiefs scored two touchdowns in four trips inside the 20).

Short yardage period! Doesn’t seem to matter where they are on the field. — Rick Johnston (@RJprohawger) September 23, 2024

Chiefs in short yardage is so gross. Fancy motion putting Mahomes out wide gives you an extra blocker, but removes any threat of a pass. Then a dive. Then corndog which I'm sure no one is expecting. Just pathetic stuff. — Rich Stewart (@SlimStewie) September 23, 2024

The Chiefs have the worst short yardage offense in the NFL and it’s been that way forever. — The Future Mr Sutton (@Kenny_8181) September 23, 2024

I mean their formation basically confirmed for ATL that they were going to run up the middle — Gary Bautista (@GaryBautista_v2) September 23, 2024

It’s annoying that the Chiefs "good interior OL" can't run block in short yardage — Michael Howard (@MHFoto) September 23, 2024

The Chiefs are the back-to-back champs

But no one is worse in short yardage.

Doesn’t matter though lol — Charlie Sinclair (@cmsinclar) September 23, 2024

Cheifs in the red zone is like watching the Royals in September — Jim Johnson (@BThomps01962997) September 23, 2024

Short yardage and goal line is still a struggle for the Chiefs — Sehorn (@The_Real_Sehorn) September 23, 2024

When you have more confidence when it’s 3rd and 15 than you do when it’s 3rd and 1 that’s a problem. Lol — Joe Munding (@crownroyal64) September 23, 2024

This feels like last years regular Chiefs on offense tonight. Questionable on short yardage.



Steele is getting 3.5 yds a clip, so lets give it to Perine in shotgun



You need a yd I will NEVER understand why they repeatedly choose to go back 3 to get 1 — Edric (@EdricAlexi) September 23, 2024

They seem to have solved 3rd and short between the 20s. The red zone continues to haunt them. — Go Chiefs (@minpinbud) September 23, 2024

Why don’t they run plays with Mahomes under center when near the goal line? I will never understand it — Original Individual (@TabulaR22836259) September 23, 2024

We’re the worst 3rd and short team I’ve ever seen — Jonesy (@Jonesy8KC) September 23, 2024

Chiefs short yardage continues to just be flabbergasting. — VP of pizza consumption (@Jtfawver) September 23, 2024

Why do the #Chiefs always go lateral in the red zone instead of actually throwing it in the end zone….? — Landon (@Landon1499203) September 23, 2024

Why does the chiefs have so much trouble on short yardage — Leslie Oldham (@oldham1942) September 23, 2024

I feel like if drives started 1st and one the Chiefs would go 3 and out every time. They can rack up all kinds of yards but short yardage is the kryptonite of this franchise. #ChiefsKingdom — Trill Self (@Jaminrawk) September 23, 2024

You know it’s a Chiefs primetime game when they make short yardage situations way more difficult than it should be — Allen Strk (@allenstrk) September 23, 2024