Chiefs fans express frustration with team’s problems in short-yardage situations

pete grathoff
·3 min read

In what’s become a theme for the Chiefs this season, victory didn’t come easy on Sunday.

The Chiefs held off the Falcons 22-17 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on “Sunday Night Football,” but KC fans lamented some issues that seemingly have been around for the last few years:

Short-yardage plays and red-zone issues.

The Chiefs had to kick a field goal despite moving the ball to the Falcons 3-yard line at one point. It was the only time the Chiefs had a goal-to-go situation in the game.

Another drive that began at the Falcons 34-yard line following an interception resulted in a field goal when the Chiefs picked up just 8 yards.

Chiefs fans shared their frustration about the team’s play in short-yardage situations and in the red zone (the Chiefs scored two touchdowns in four trips inside the 20).