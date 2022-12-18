Chiefs fans express displeasure with the officiating in KC’s 30-24 win over Texans

Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was picked up and slammed to the ground, but no penalty was called during Sunday’s game in Houston.

A Texans defender pushed tight end Travis Kelce’s head to the ground and Kelce was flagged for unnecessary roughness for his reaction.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was whipped down and it wasn’t roughing the passer.

There was much for Chiefs fans to be unhappy with about how Sunday’s game against the Texans unfolded, but fans were particularly upset with referee Carl Cheffers and his officiating crew.

Penalties not called several weeks in a row result in fines for the other team. How about if players get fined officials get fined if not called? @Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom — Gabe Miller (@IMGabeMiller1) December 18, 2022

He is clearly biased trying to help the other team — LJ (@ljdominus) December 18, 2022

Some of the worst I’ve ever seen. I don’t know which Foot Locker store he manages but he should go back. — Staci Simpson (@juniorfan32) December 18, 2022

Not blaming officials, after all, chiefs are losing this game because of turnovers. But my goodness, no way the calls should be this one sided. #ChiefsKingdom — Grant Norris (@Gdogg6) December 18, 2022

These refs are ridiculous today #ChiefsKingdom — Justin Stokes (@JStokesKCMO) December 18, 2022