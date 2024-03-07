Chiefs fans who endured freezing temperatures during NFL playoffs may require amputations

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 13: A Kansas City Chiefs fan looks on during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Some Kansas City Chiefs fans who braved the below-freezing temperatures to watch the Kansas City Chiefs against the Miami Dolphins during the 2023 NFL Playoffs on Jan. 13 – when it was -4 degrees Fahrenheit and wind chills measured at -20 at kickoff – could possibly need to have amputations after suffering frostbite.

The Chiefs’ 26-7 playoff victory over the Dolphins was the fourth-coldest football game to be played in NFL history. It was so cold that Patrick Mahomes' helmet shattered upon impact. Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid, had his mustache freeze.

By the end of the Chiefs-Dolphins playoff game, the temperature was measured at -9 degrees Fahrenheit, with a wind chill of minue-28 degrees, according to the Peacock broadcast.

Unfortunately, due to the extreme cold, dozens of fans suffered from frostbite and were transported to the hospital with hypothermia-related injuries, according to a Kansas City Fire Department spokesperson.

According to Nexstar’s WDAF, Dr. Megan Garcia, the medical director of the Grossman Burn Center in Kansas City, 70% of the patients admitted due to frostbite during the extreme cold weather had been advised to undergo amputation.

Dr. Garcia said that 30% of the patients who had suffered from frostbite are dealing with ongoing health problems.

NFL mock draft 2024: Broncos, Eagles aim to fill holes left by Russell Wilson, Jason Kelce

The NFL’s cold-weather protocol

According to the NFL's game operations policy manual, the stadium must have a snow and ice removal plan before the scheduled game in cold or snowy weather.

The manual goes on to say that if the “weather dictates, heated benches must be available to both teams and activate two hours prior to kickoff.”

The manual does not provide guidance on whether to postpone the game in dangerously cold weather or how fans should approach extreme temperatures.

It is unclear if the NFL will review its cold-weather policy after this season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chiefs fans face possible amputations after freezing NFL playoff game