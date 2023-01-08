Chiefs fans baffled by ESPN rules analyst’s defense of a missed pass-interference call

Pete Grathoff
·1 min read
Screengrab of Twitter video

The Chiefs scored on their first drive of Saturday’s game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, but the second stalled and KC was forced to punt.

One reason for that was a missed pass-interference call on a long pass intended for Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, no flag was thrown on this play.

Officials miss calls in games, so while that can be aggravating, it wasn’t a huge surprise. What came next was.

To ESPN’s credit, the broadcasters brought in rules analyst John Parry for his thoughts.

“When you slow them like that, they all look like a foul,” Parry said. “But the timing is what we call bang-bang, not pass interference.”

Many Chiefs fans questioned that, uh, interpretation of the play. And even a Raiders supporter had to laugh about it.

Most football fans didn’t need to see the play in slow-motion to realize it was pass interference. But in the end, it didn’t matter because the Chiefs crushed the Raiders.

