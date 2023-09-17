Chiefs fans angry that offensive pass interference wasn’t called on Jaguars receiver

Ultimately, this didn’t end up costing the Chiefs in their 17-9 victory Sunday over the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.

But it was certainly a curious moment.

The Jaguars trailed by eight when quarterback Trevor Lawrence floated a pass down the sideline for receiver Zay Jones. Chiefs safety Bryan Cook was in great position and had a better chance to catch the ball than Jones.

That occurred to Jones, who grabbed Cook from behind, ensuring there would be no interception.

How is this not OPI? pic.twitter.com/eCGaOrf7WY — Obi-Wan Mahomie (@bnice19831) September 17, 2023

That certainly looked like offensive pass interference, right? No flag was thrown and Cook was shaken up on the play.

Jacksonville’s drive ultimately stalled near the end zone, so the penalty didn’t cost the Chiefs. The Chiefs were flagged 12 times for 94 yards, while the Jaguars were penalized twice for 10 yards.

Chiefs fans were not happy that a penalty wasn’t called on Jones. Here is what they were saying.

How is that not offensive pi on Zay Jones???? — My Name is Earl (@Rock_Chalk523) September 17, 2023

Textbook offensive pass interference- no call penalty disparity is epically bad #ChiefsKingdom #ChiefsvsJags #NFL — Shane Adams (@ShaneParlayFF) September 17, 2023

Absolutely. It was blatant. — Bill Willets (@WilletsBill) September 17, 2023

If a defender made that same move against receiver he would have been flagged for DPI — Jimbo81 (@KCSportsFanJim) September 17, 2023

If a defensive guy does that to offense it’s PI 100/100. — Scott Kramer, PT, DPT (@skramer0223) September 17, 2023

Can someone who's a WR/DB guru tell me why that wasn't OPI on Zay Jones? — Mitch Cumstein (@MitchCumstein56) September 17, 2023

If Cooks tackles Zay Jones like that is it DPI? If so, that’s OPI — ʓαcκ ρɛмвɛятσn (@zestyzak24) September 17, 2023

Should’ve been OPI. He was getting bear hugged from behind

I Hope Cook is okay. — Amber (@AmberL2k) September 17, 2023

Commentators calling a blatant uncalled offensive pass interference by Zay Jones that led to a Chiefs player being injured "a good play" is gross — Brandan (@BrandanKC) September 17, 2023