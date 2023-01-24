Chiefs fan went viral for her love of potatoes. Now she wants to share some with you

Her story reached Tokyo. Fast food chain Wendy’s sent her love. So did her beloved Kansas City Chiefs. Golf Digest declared her a “spec-tater for the ages.”

Yet the Chiefs season ticket holder now and forever known as KC Potato Girl is keeping a low profile in spite of international attention coming her way.

Until, that is, on Sunday, when she and Hy-Vee will host a free Pocket Potato Tailgate Bar for fans outside Arrowhead Stadium before the Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship.

This spud’s for you.

Nicki Conrad became a viral sensation after her epic roast of a Jacksonville Jaguars fan who took her picture eating a baked potato during Saturday’s game at Arrowhead.

“KC fan eating a Baked potato out her pocket,” the Florida fan tweeted with vomit-face emojis.

Conrad got the last laugh though — and overwhelming support from social media — when she tweeted back: “I caught you taking my photo as well. But I enjoyed a baked potato and a win. How about you?”

The Chiefs won 27-20. And Conrad nicknamed herself KC Potato Girl on Twitter.

I caught you taking my photo as well. But I enjoyed a baked potato and a win. How about you? pic.twitter.com/ML4AdAzafB — KC Potato Girl (@nicnacpattiwac6) January 22, 2023

The Chiefs noticed.

“The freaking CHIEFS love me! The really love me,” Conrad gushed on Facebook Tuesday, where she posted the team’s message to her on TikTok.

“We love you as much as we love potatoes.” the Chiefs wrote, adding a potato emoji.

“When Arrowhead is selling baked potatoes next year, you better be compensated!!” one of Potato Girl’s new fans cautioned.

After she went viral, Conrad posted on her private Facebook page, “looks like we are having a Potato bar tailgate next week at Arrowhead! … Tell your friends.”

On Tuesday she told The Star that Hy-Vee offered to sponsor the event before the 5:30 p.m. kickoff. She posted an invitation to the public on Facebook.

Story continues

“Keep your eyes peeled for the LOT D KC Potato Bar sponsored by your very own Kansas City Hy-Vee. Find us where the red meets the gold,” it says.

“Come by and grab a potato and have a drink — BYOB.

“See you tater! It’ll be absolutely mashing!”

Conrad and two Friends of Potato Girl, Steven Bisby and Erica Karwoski, are listed as hosts.

It’s first come, first served, Conrad said.

She hesitates revealing much about herself, beyond what people can see on her Facebook page. She’s not sure her employer wants anything to do with the hubbub.

So we probably shouldn’t suggest that she star in a Super Bowl commercial for Wendy’s next year?