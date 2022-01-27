Chiefs fan Melissa Etheridge shares new song, ‘Chocolate Cake,’ dedicated to the team

The day after the Chiefs crushed the Steelers 42-21 in a Wild Card Game at Arrowhead Stadium, coach Andy Reid was asked by The Star’s Vahe Gregorian how winning a Super Bowl makes him feel going forward.

Reid, a noted “forkturian,” made a food analogy.

“If you like chocolate cake and you eat a piece, and then you have one dangling in front of your face, you’re probably going to want to eat that too,” Reid said. “Not much is going to stop you, so that’s how you feel about the Super Bowl. That is the chocolate cake with the ultimate frosting and you’re going to try to go get it if you can, the best you can.”

That dessert-centered comment has spurred sales of chocolate cake at a Kansas City bakery, as KMBC (Ch. 9) reported.

It also inspired Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Melissa Etheridge to pen a new song about her favorite team, the Chiefs.

Etheridge, who grew up in Leavenworth, and has always been vocal about her support of the Chiefs, debuted her song Wednesday on the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.”

These are some of the lyrics in the song, which Etheridge titled, “Chocolate Cake” (you’ll notice the references to the Chiefs’ 42-36 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday):

Oh when the road is dark and it’s getting kind of scary

Thirteen seconds from your hopes are getting buried

Through the fear, you’ve got to dig down deeper

Because when the going gets grim

You’ve got to be the Grim Reaper

Just give me some of that chocolate cake

The kind that makes the whole Kingdom shake

Here is the song: