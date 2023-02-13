Chiefs eliminate 10-point halftime deficit, beat Eagles on late kick to win Super Bowl 57

Patrick Mahomes scanned the field but with no open receiver, he tucked the ball into his right arm and took off on a beeline into the open field, gimpy ankle and all.

Eagles middle linebacker Kyzir White finally caught up to Mahomes and tripped him from behind, leaving him grimacing, but not before he sent the Kansas City Chiefs infinitely closer to another Super Bowl victory.

The 26-yard scramble to the Eagles’ 17-yard line set up kicker Harrison Butker’s 40-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining, as the Chiefs defeated the Eagles, 38-35, to win Super Bowl 57.

It’s the second championship in the last four years for Kansas City, which won the Super Bowl four years ago but failed in their repeat attempt.

The Chiefs trailed 24-14 at halftime but outscored Philadelphia 21-10 in the second half behind the play of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the league’s Most Valuable Player, and defense that limited the Eagles’ explosive offense led by quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Mahomes completed 21 of 27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns, two of which came in the second half. He also ran for 44 yards, much of it coming after he seemed to reinjure his sprained ankle late in the second quarter.

The Chiefs took a 35-27 lead early in the fourth quarter but the Eagles tied the game on the following possession. A 45-yard pass to wide receiver DeVonta Smith set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Hurts, his third of the game. He then tied the game on the ensuing 2-point attempt with a quarterback sweep.

Hurts threw for 304 yards and also rushed for 70 yards, a Super Bowl record for a quarterback.

The two teams each traded a pair of scores to open the game before the Eagles scored 10 unanswered points to take a 24-14 lead at halftime. And on Kansas City’s final possession of the first half, Mahomes appeared to aggravate his ankle injury after he was tripped up by T.J. Edwards while scrambling. Mahomes hobbled to the sideline and was seen grimacing.

Story continues

But he was back on the field to open the second half, as the Chiefs redacted their deficit to three, 24-21, with a 1-yard run by running back Isiah Pacheco.

The Chiefs took a 28-27 lead with 12 minutes remaining after Mahomes found wide receiver Kadarius Toney wide open in the flat for a 5-yard score, capping a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.

Kansas City extended the lead with a 4-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Skyy Moore that was set up by a Super Bowl-record 65-yard punt return by Toney to the Eagles’ 5-yard line.

The Eagles seemed prime to get the ball back earlier for a final possession after Mahomes’ third-and-8 pass fell incomplete with 1:48 left but cornerback James Bradberry was flagged for holding on wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

This story will be updated.