Chiefs or Eagles? Here's who the other 30 NFL fanbases should root for in the 2025 Super Bowl
charles curtis
·3 min read
Happy Super Bowl 59 week! Let's goooo!
If you’re a Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs fan, things are about to get wild as you get ready to see one win a ring (again). But if you’re a fan of the other 30 NFL franchises, it can be much less stressful to watch the biggest NFL game of the year with no rooting interests.
Given the history of what the Chiefs have done to the Bills, there's no way Bills Mafia is pulling for Kansas City.
2. New England Patriots: Chiefs
Did you know former Patriot Joe Thuney can earn his FIFTH Super Bowl ring on Sunday?
3. Miami Dolphins: Chiefs
The Tyreek Hill connection is still there.
4. New York Jets: Eagles
Go Mekhi Becton!
5. Pittsburgh Steelers: Eagles
It's a Pennsylvania thing, but also: per the Post-Gazette: the Chiefs can match the Steelers' four Super Bowls in six years.
6. Cleveland Browns: Chiefs
Travis Kelce is famously from the Cleveland area.
7. Baltimore Ravens: Eagles
The Ravens are probably tired of the Chiefs winning at this point.
8. Tennessee Titans: Eagles
Go A.J. Brown!
9. Indianapolis Colts: Eagles
The last time the Colts made it past the first round of the playoffs, it was the Chiefs that beat them in 2019.
10. Houston Texans: Chiefs
A rule here: you want to root for the team that beat you, so you can say there was no stopping the future champion.
11. Jacksonville Jaguars: Chiefs
Not sure if Jags fans are too happy with anything associated with Doug Pederson right now.
12. Las Vegas Raiders: Eagles
Can't see AFC West fans rooting for a rival.
13. Los Angeles Chargers: Eagles
See above.
14. Denver Broncos: Eagles
Same here.
15. Dallas Cowboys: Chiefs
In what universe would you expect Cowboys fans root for anything having to do with the Eagles?
16. Washington Commanders: Chiefs
Normally, the "root for the champion" rule applies ... but the wounds from the NFC title game are still deep.
17. New York Giants: Chiefs
Even the Saquon Barkley connection won't get New York fans to root for a Philly team.
18. Green Bay Packers: Eagles
Root for the team that beat you in the postseason!
19. Minnesota Vikings: Eagles
Um, go NFC?
20. Chicago Bears: Eagles
I don't foresee Bears fans rooting for Matt Nagy.
21. Detroit Lions: Chiefs
Follow my logic here. The Lions' biggest rival for the NFC is the Eagles, so they want to see Philly get knocked down a peg.
22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chiefs
Wrote this last year and sticking with it: "The last time the Bucs met the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, Tampa won a title. Now, they’ve got to return the favor!"
23. New Orleans Saints: Eagles
Seems like Kellen Moore could be the Saints' next head coach, so you want him to leave the Eagles on a winning note if he's hired.
24. Atlanta Falcons: Chiefs
Did you know the Kirk Cousins Curse is a thing? Any team that lost to Cousins in the regular season hasn't won a Super Bowl. The Eagles lost to the Falcons in Week 2 and are therefore doomed. So Falcons fans should root for the curse, because that's the best thing Cousins brings to the team right now.
25. Carolina Panthers: Chiefs
Panthers fans can claim they ALMOST beat a Super Bowl champ!
26. Arizona Cardinals: Chiefs
Go DeAndre Hopkins!
27. Los Angeles Rams: Eagles
Root for the team that beat you (in the snow).
28. Seattle Seahawks: Eagles
Go NFC?
29. Cincinnati Bengals: Eagles
Can't see Bengals fans rooting for the team that last eliminated them in the postseason a few years ago.
30. San Francisco 49ers: Eagles
Niners fans aren't rooting for the team that beat them last year.