Chiefs or Eagles? Here's who the other 30 NFL fanbases should root for in the 2025 Super Bowl

Feb 3, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs mascot KC Wolfe (left) and Philadelphia Eagles mascot Swoop during Super Bowl LIX Opening Night at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-1028581 ORIG FILE ID: 20250203_szo_ae6_0844.JPG

Happy Super Bowl 59 week! Let's goooo!

If you’re a Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs fan, things are about to get wild as you get ready to see one win a ring (again). But if you’re a fan of the other 30 NFL franchises, it can be much less stressful to watch the biggest NFL game of the year with no rooting interests.

But maybe you do want a team to root for here, besides the fact that you might have betting interests in one side or the other. So let's help you all out:

1. Buffalo Bills: Eagles

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 26: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills loses the ball as he is hit during a two-point conversion attempt during the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Given the history of what the Chiefs have done to the Bills, there's no way Bills Mafia is pulling for Kansas City.

2. New England Patriots: Chiefs

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and center Creed Humphrey (52) and guard Joe Thuney (62) stand for the national anthem prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-881053 ORIG FILE ID: 20241129_dam_sm8_258.jpg

Did you know former Patriot Joe Thuney can earn his FIFTH Super Bowl ring on Sunday?

3. Miami Dolphins: Chiefs

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) on the field before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-881138 ORIG FILE ID: 20250105_vtc_cb6_1086.JPG

The Tyreek Hill connection is still there.

4. New York Jets: Eagles

Dec 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77) against the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-881070 ORIG FILE ID: 20241208_eh_se7_02143.JPG

Go Mekhi Becton!

5. Pittsburgh Steelers: Eagles

Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin after the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-881091 ORIG FILE ID: 20241215_eh_se7_02034.JPG

It's a Pennsylvania thing, but also: per the Post-Gazette: the Chiefs can match the Steelers' four Super Bowls in six years.

6. Cleveland Browns: Chiefs

KENNER, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 02: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs arrives at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport ahead of Super Bowl LIX on February 02, 2025 in Kenner, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776278357 ORIG FILE ID: 2197304257

Travis Kelce is famously from the Cleveland area.

7. Baltimore Ravens: Eagles

Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Samaje Perine (34) runs the ball as Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Travis Jones (98) makes the tackle during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-880871 ORIG FILE ID: 20240905_dam_sm8_173.jpg

The Ravens are probably tired of the Chiefs winning at this point.

8. Tennessee Titans: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 26: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates during the trophy ceremony after defeating the Washington Commanders 55-23 to win the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776268918 ORIG FILE ID: 2196107637

Go A.J. Brown!

9. Indianapolis Colts: Eagles

Jan 12, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams (26) during the AFC Divisional playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports usp [Via MerlinFTP Drop]

The last time the Colts made it past the first round of the playoffs, it was the Chiefs that beat them in 2019.

10. Houston Texans: Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 18: Cornerback Myles Bryant #27 of the Houston Texans breaks up a pass intended for running back Isiah Pacheco #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX *** ORG XMIT: 776265747 ORIG FILE ID: 2194638585

A rule here: you want to root for the team that beat you, so you can say there was no stopping the future champion.

11. Jacksonville Jaguars: Chiefs

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson argues a call during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Not sure if Jags fans are too happy with anything associated with Doug Pederson right now.

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Eagles

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 29: Brock Bowers #89 of the Las Vegas Raiders dives in the air after colliding with Joshua Williams #2 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 29, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX *** ORG XMIT: 776151507 ORIG FILE ID: 2187490548

Can't see AFC West fans rooting for a rival.

13. Los Angeles Chargers: Eagles

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 08: Quentin Johnston #1 of the Los Angeles Chargers recovers his fumble during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 08, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) ***BESTPIX*** ORG XMIT: 776151531 ORIG FILE ID: 2188948103

See above.

14. Denver Broncos: Eagles

Jan 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) hits Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz (11) in the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-881131 ORIG FILE ID: 20250105_pjc_ac4_285.JPG

Same here.

15. Dallas Cowboys: Chiefs

Dec 29, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball past Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas (30) at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

In what universe would you expect Cowboys fans root for anything having to do with the Eagles?

16. Washington Commanders: Chiefs

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 26: Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders scores a 36 yard touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) ***BESTPIX*** ORG XMIT: 776268918 ORIG FILE ID: 2196092439

Normally, the "root for the champion" rule applies ... but the wounds from the NFC title game are still deep.

17. New York Giants: Chiefs

Jan 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Nick Gates (61) against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-881139 ORIG FILE ID: 20250105_eh_se7_00573.JPG

Even the Saquon Barkley connection won't get New York fans to root for a Philly team.

18. Green Bay Packers: Eagles

Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) intercepts a pass against Green Bay Packers wide receiver Bo Melton (80) during the second half in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Root for the team that beat you in the postseason!

19. Minnesota Vikings: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings fumbles the ball over the pylon for a touchback as he is tackled by Terrell Edmunds #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 14, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775992266 ORIG FILE ID: 1681574466

Um, go NFC?

20. Chicago Bears: Eagles

Feb 7, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII at Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-749512 ORIG FILE ID: 20240207_jla_al2_040.jpg

I don't foresee Bears fans rooting for Matt Nagy.

21. Detroit Lions: Chiefs

*** BESTPIX *** KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 07: Sam LaPorta #87 of the Detroit Lions completes a reception as Joshua Williams #2 of the Kansas City Chiefs defends in the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 07, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775992250 ORIG FILE ID: 1666734807

Follow my logic here. The Lions' biggest rival for the NFC is the Eagles, so they want to see Philly get knocked down a peg.

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chiefs

Oct 2, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after a game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-489264 ORIG FILE ID: 20221002_nrs_fo8_00044.jpg

Wrote this last year and sticking with it: "The last time the Bucs met the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, Tampa won a title. Now, they’ve got to return the favor!"

23. New Orleans Saints: Eagles

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 03: Kellen Moore, offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, smiles during Super Bowl LIX Opening Night at Caesars Superdome on February 03, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776268124 ORIG FILE ID: 2197522890

Seems like Kellen Moore could be the Saints' next head coach, so you want him to leave the Eagles on a winning note if he's hired.

24. Atlanta Falcons: Chiefs

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 05: Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776151582 ORIG FILE ID: 2192521375

Did you know the Kirk Cousins Curse is a thing? Any team that lost to Cousins in the regular season hasn't won a Super Bowl. The Eagles lost to the Falcons in Week 2 and are therefore doomed. So Falcons fans should root for the curse, because that's the best thing Cousins brings to the team right now.

25. Carolina Panthers: Chiefs

Nov 24, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Deven Thompkins (13) looks to elude Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (98) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-881038 ORIG FILE ID: 20241124_szo_db2_0297.JPG

Panthers fans can claim they ALMOST beat a Super Bowl champ!

26. Arizona Cardinals: Chiefs

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 3: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins answers questions inside the Caesars Superdome during the Super Bowl Opening Night on February 3, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs were made available for interviews during an energetic, New Orleans-themed event ahead of next Sunday's Super Bowl LIX. (Photo by Michael DeMocker/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776268124 ORIG FILE ID: 2197035484

Go DeAndre Hopkins!

27. Los Angeles Rams: Eagles

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs for on a 78-yard touchdown run against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-1027647 ORIG FILE ID: 20250123_eh_se7_00004.JPG

Root for the team that beat you (in the snow).

28. Seattle Seahawks: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles is tackled by K.J. Wright #50 and Bobby Wagner #54 of the Seattle Seahawks during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775457735 ORIG FILE ID: 1197750039

Go NFC?

29. Cincinnati Bengals: Eagles

Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs out of the pocket in the second quarter during the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs lead the Cincinnati Bengals, 13-6, at halftime. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-523399 ORIG FILE ID: 20230129_lbm_usa_319.JPG

Can't see Bengals fans rooting for the team that last eliminated them in the postseason a few years ago.

30. San Francisco 49ers: Eagles

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. (12) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-734691 ORIG FILE ID: 20240211_jcd_al2_0359.JPG

Niners fans aren't rooting for the team that beat them last year.

