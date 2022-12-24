Chiefs dump Seahawks 24-10, stay tied for AFC's best record

  • Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrate during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    1/16

    Seahawks Chiefs Football

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrate during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) as defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) gets in on the play during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    2/16

    Seahawks Chiefs Football

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) as defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) gets in on the play during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    3/16

    Seahawks Chiefs Football

    Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) celebrates after scoring as teammates JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    4/16

    Seahawks Chiefs Football

    Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) celebrates after scoring as teammates JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) scores past Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    5/16

    Seahawks Chiefs Football

    Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) scores past Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a pass as Seattle Seahawks safety Teez Tabor (39) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    6/16

    Seahawks Chiefs Football

    Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a pass as Seattle Seahawks safety Teez Tabor (39) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    7/16

    Seahawks Chiefs Football

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) scores past Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    8/16

    Seahawks Chiefs Football

    Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) scores past Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) is congratulated by quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    9/16

    Seahawks Chiefs Football

    Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) is congratulated by quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Steam from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' breath is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    10/16

    Seahawks Chiefs Football

    Steam from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' breath is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap (8) during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    11/16

    Seahawks Chiefs Football

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap (8) during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is hit as he throws by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor (52) during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    12/16

    Seahawks Chiefs Football

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is hit as he throws by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor (52) during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson (84) is unable to catch a pass as Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen (27) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    13/16

    Seahawks Chiefs Football

    Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson (84) is unable to catch a pass as Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen (27) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    14/16

    Seahawks Chiefs Football

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    15/16

    Seahawks Chiefs Football

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll reacts on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    16/16

    Seahawks Chiefs Football

    Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll reacts on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrate during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) as defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) gets in on the play during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) celebrates after scoring as teammates JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) scores past Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a pass as Seattle Seahawks safety Teez Tabor (39) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) scores past Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) is congratulated by quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Steam from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' breath is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap (8) during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is hit as he throws by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor (52) during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson (84) is unable to catch a pass as Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen (27) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll reacts on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
DAVE SKRETTA
·3 min read

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, Kansas City shut down Geno Smith and Seattle's slumping offense and the Chiefs rolled to a 24-10 victory over the Seahawks on Saturday.

Travis Kelce had six catches for 113 yards, and Kadarius Toney and Jerick McKinnon had touchdown catches as the AFC West champion Chiefs (12-3) remained tied with Buffalo for the conference's best record with two games to go.

The Chiefs stopped the Seahawks (7-8) twice on fourth down, picked off their Pro Bowl quarterback in the end zone and dealt coach Pete Carroll's team their fifth loss in six games along with a near-knockout blow to their playoff hopes.

Kenneth Walker III was the biggest bright spot for Seattle, running for 107 yards but failing to reach the end zone.

Kansas City has won 16 consecutive regular-season games against NFC opponents.

Much like the rest of the country, the cold weather that flooded the Midwest produced some frigid temperatures — the wind chill was minus-2 at kickoff, and that was an improvement over the previous two days. In fact, it had been so cold the tarp was frozen to the field when workers tried to remove it three hours before kickoff.

That didn't bother a half-dozen Seahawks, including DK Metcalf and his fellow wide receivers, who walked out of the tunnel bare-chested shortly afterward for their pregame warmups on the ice-covered field.

Maybe they weren't cold, but Seattle's offense was downright frigid.

Playing without wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who had surgery on his broken hand this week, Smith and Co. gained just 18 yards on their first 15 plays, and they were forced to punt on their first five possessions.

The Chiefs took advantage of the slow start, too. Mahomes threw a pop pass to Toney to cap a 63-yard TD drive, then a pass to McKinnon out of the backfield a few minutes later for another score. And by the time Harrison Butker drilled a 47-yard field goal late in the half, the Chiefs had jumped out to a 17-0 lead.

Even when Seattle got a field goal before halftime, much of the drive was aided by defensive penalties.

While the Chiefs struggled to extend their lead in the second half, the Seahawks were incapable of trimming it.

They failed on fourth down at the Kansas City 34 when tight end Colby Parkinson was stood up after a catch; failed on fourth down again when Laquon Treadwell failed to run his route to the first-down marker and came up short; and failed to score at the Kansas City 22 when Smith overthrew Treadwell and was picked off by Juan Thornhill in the end zone.

The Chiefs, who have been maligned for failing to put struggling teams away, finally did it on the ensuing possession, when Mahomes hit Kelce with two long throws before sprinting to the pylon for the clinching touchdown.

STATS AND STREAKS

The Seahawks still have not won at Arrowhead Stadium since Nov. 21, 1999. ... The Seahawks were one of three teams Mahomes had yet to beat along with Indianapolis and Minnesota. ... Mahomes extended his consecutive completions streak to 21 at the start of the game before missing his next throw. ... McKinnon has six TDs in his past four games.

INJURY REPORT

Seahawks: NT Al Woods (Achilles) and SS Ryan Neal (knee) were inactive. ... FS Joey Blount (knee) and RB Travis Homer (ankle) left in the first quarter, and RT Abraham Lucas (thigh) in the third. ... WR Marquise Goodwin also left with a wrist injury, though he was able to return to the game.

UP NEXT

Seahawks: host the New York Jets next Sunday.

Chiefs: host the Denver Broncos next Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Latest Stories

  • Golden Knights rally to beat Blues 5-4 in shootout

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone scored the winner in a shootout to cap a strong game for the Vegas Golden Knights' top line in a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Friday night. The Knights improved to 7-1 in overtime and 3-0 in shootouts. Stone and fellow top-liner Chandler Stephenson scored in the shootout. Vladimir Tarasenko put one in the net for the Blues. St. Louis heads home after a strong start to their five-game trip that finished with back-to-back-losses. The Blues had won their first

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Wilson's poor performance has Jets in quite a QB quandary

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The frustrated, rain-soaked New York Jets fans were flat-out tired. Of getting drenched. Of being embarrassed. Of watching their quarterback fail snap after snap. The booing of Zach Wilson began in the first quarter and got louder just before at halftime when his desperation throw was intercepted. The fans had seen enough late in the third quarter, and Robert Saleh and the Jets knew they needed to do something. Wilson was replaced by Chris Streveler, elevated from th

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Bears place top CB Johnson on IR because of finger injury

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears shut down top cornerback Jaylon Johnson for the final three games, placing him on injured reserve Friday because of a ring finger injury. Johnson had been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. He was eyeing another matchup with an elite receiver in Stefon Diggs after going against Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown last weekend. Brown had nine receptions for a career-high 181 yards, and Johnson broke up a season-h

  • Bears' Jenkins may practice this week after neck injury

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins might practice this week after being carted from the field with a neck injury. Jenkins was at the team's practice facility Tuesday, two days after he was injured against the Philadelphia Eagles. Coach Matt Eberflus said “it's a possibility” Jenkins practices this week with Chicago set to host the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills on Saturday. The Bears held a walkthrough on Tuesday. “He’s here, engaged, walking around, moving ar

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Avalanche's Cale Makar feels 'guilty' about declining penalty

    Cale Makar declined a power play after New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal was wrongly penalized for tripping on Monday.

  • EXPLAINER: Why are baseball teams spending so much money?

    Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa and Trea Turner combined for almost $1 billion in contracts. Xander Bogaerts, Jacob deGrom, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Rodón, Brandon Nimmo and Willson Contreras added up to another billion. And that's just nine players. Just one lucrative slice of baseball's December spending spree. What a difference a year makes. It has been an epic holiday season already for several teams and players — a year after Major League Baseball locked out its players in an ugly labor dispute th

  • Canada drops a dozen spots in FIFA rankings after poor World Cup showing

    Canada saw the biggest drop of any nation in FIFA's latest men's rankings after fizzling out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup in the group stages.

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Special players have special nights there': C.J. Miles on Raptors' Pascal Siakam's 52 at MSG

    On the latest episode of Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles, Amit Mann and Miles discuss what stood out about Pascal Siakam's 52-point performance vs. the Knicks. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Kakko scores late to lead Rangers to 5-3 win over Islanders

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kaapo Kakko scored the tiebreaking goal with 2:47 remaining and the New York Rangers rallied for a 5-3 win over the crosstown-rival Islanders on Thursday night for their eighth win in nine games. Barclay Goodrow had a goal and two assists, Julien Gauthier had a goal and an assist, and Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck also scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin stopped 15 shots to get his 17th win of the season and improve to 2-7-1 in 10 career games against the Islanders. “It

  • Hockey Canada picking up the pieces after disastrous, scandal-filled 2022

    Hugh L. Fraser didn't have the nuts-and-bolts knowledge to coach his sons' hockey teams. He did, however, want to pitch in at the frigid rinks across eastern Ontario. "By the time my older boy finished novice hockey, he knew more about the fundamentals than I did," Fraser said. "But they needed somebody running the clocks. "So, I started running the clocks." Years later, he watched from afar as Hockey Canada – the game's steward in this country – experienced a scandal-filled spring, summer and f

  • A record NBA outburst: 5 games of 43 or more on the same day

    The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. The others: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 44 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 44 against New Orleans, New York’s RJ Barrett had 44 against Chicago and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-

  • 13-1 Eagles lead the way with 8 players in Pro Bowl Games

    The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected for the first Pro Bowl Games. The league announced rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in weeklong skills competitions culminated with a flag football game on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September. Kansas City and Dallas each had seven players chosen for the

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the answer to the Raptors' weaknesses?

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss how Precious Achiuwa can affect what ails the Raptors. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Roman understands second-guessing as Ravens sputter

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Greg Roman figures the second-guessing comes with the territory as Baltimore's offensive coordinator. He can even do a bit of it himself sometimes. “We were moving it really well on the ground, for sure, and some quick passes and whatnot," Roman said. "Could we have stayed into that mode more? Probably.” Roman is a target of Ravens fans right now for a couple of reasons. For several weeks, the offense could charitably be described as unspectacular. Then last weekend at C

  • Horvat leads Canucks to 5-2 road win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists and J.T. Miller had a pair of goals as the Vancouver Canucks headed into the Christmas holiday break on a high note with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks (15-15-3) who have won two in a row. Derek Ryan and Connor McDavid responded with goals for the Oilers (18-15-2) who have lost four of their last five. The Oilers opened the scoring midway through the first period when Warren Foeg

  • Canada's breakout sports stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the future

    As 2023 approaches, a look back at some of the success stories in Canadian sports warrants recognition for the exciting new stars of the future. The Canadian Press dives into Canada’s breakout stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the years to come. SUMMER MCINTOSH, SWIMMING The Toronto native wasn’t an unknown entering 2022, but McIntosh brightened her star on just about every stage she could. After an Olympic showing that saw her finish fourth in two events last year, the 16-year-old picked