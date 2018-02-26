Chiefs didn't end up getting all that much from Rams in Marcus Peters trade

The Los Angeles Rams seem to have gotten a good deal in the trade for cornerback Marcus Peters.

We knew last week that the Rams and Chiefs had agreed to a trade, but didn’t know what the Chiefs were getting in return for the two-time Pro Bowl corner. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are getting a 2018 fourth-round pick and a 2019 second-round pick. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Rams are also getting a 2018 sixth-round pick along with Peters.

That’s not too much for a cornerback who was an All-Pro in 2016. It’s hard to project how good the Rams will be in 2018, but they seem to be a team on the rise and it’s reasonable to project their pick will be late in the round. A late second a year down the road and a late fourth this season — while getting back a sixth — is a good price for Los Angeles. The trade can’t become official until the start of the league year on March 14.

The Chiefs must not have been working from a position of leverage. Everyone knew the Chiefs were not happy with Peters, who was suspended for a game last season by the team. Peters also was in the news for protesting during the national anthem, though there haven’t been any reports that played into him being traded. But clearly the Chiefs wanted to move on. They took the best deal available for a very good cornerback with two cheap years left on his rookie deal, and it’s not like they got an overwhelming deal for him. The Chiefs seem to have just traded Peters just to be rid of him, and took whatever they could get back.

The Rams have to be thrilled with the deal. It’s possible Peters wears out his welcome in Los Angeles too. But it’s not like the Rams gambled too much to find out.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Marcus Peters will be traded to the Rams at the start of the league year. (AP)

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

