Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed exits Bengals game in first quarter: Injury update

The Chiefs already had their hands full with a talented Bengals offense. Things got a little more difficult in the first quarter of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City cornerback L’Jarius Sneed left the game in the first quarter after he appeared to sustain a hit to the head while stepping up to tackle Bengals running back Samaje Perine.

Sneed went low on the Bengals running back and appeared to go headfirst into Perine’s thigh or knee before crumpling to the ground.

Frank Clark, who was standing over Sneed, quickly waved over to the sideline. Sneed was checked on and then went into the blue medical tent on the sideline, leaving the Chiefs to play out a third-and-4 against the Bengals with three rookie cornerbacks on the field.

The Chiefs eventually got a stop on the drive. The Bengals committed a false start before the initial third-down attempt, then Frank Clark sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on third-and-9.

Sneed emerged from the medical tent shortly after, though he remained without a helmet, per The Star’s Sam McDowell. He remained out of the game on the next drive, with the Chiefs up 3-0. The CBS broadcast said Sneed is being evaluated for a head injury.

A major part of Kansas City’s defense, Sneed made 108 total tackles with three interceptions and three forced fumbles in the regular season. He had nine tackles in the Chiefs’ Divisional Round playoff win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.