Chiefs Coach Andy Reid is 'Happy for Both' Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift: 'She's Got a Great Guy' (Exclusive)

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's ongoing romance has support from Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, the Super Bowl-winning coach shares with PEOPLE.

Just after the Chiefs defeated the New England Patriots 27-17 at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Reid shared his reaction to the superstar singer's ongoing attendance and its impact on the team.

"Listen, I'm a big fan so I'm glad she was here and I hope she enjoyed it," Reid tells PEOPLE. He adds, "She's got a great guy she's dating right now, so I'm happy for both of them."

Reid has been vocal about his approval of the couple during several interviews since the NFL star and singer began dating.

During an appearance on Outkick's The Five Spot in October, Reid revealed, "I knew her from Philadelphia; her dad was a big NFL fan, so I had met her when she was real young, and her dad."

Reid also jokingly took credit for orchestrating the romance between Swift and Kelce during his interview with Outkick. "I joked about setting Kelce up, and, you know, I'm just saying!" Reid said, laughing with the show's host.

"She's a good girl, she's into it, we're glad she's here," Reid added of Swift at the time.

The "Karma" singer, meanwhile, was in good spirits as she cheered on her beau, but one of her animated reactions quickly went viral when Kelce took a hit during the third quarter.

The tight end missed a pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes while Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant was defending him on a third down.

Afterward, Kelce threw up his hands and looked to the referees, seemingly upset that they did not call pass interference on Bryant, and Swift was equally — if not more — upset.

After the no-call, the "Karma" singer, who watched the game from a suite, was seen in a clip shared by ESPN jumping to her feet and yelling something while motioning toward the field.

Alana Haim — who watched the Chiefs-Patriots matchup in the same box as the singer, her dad Scott Swift and Brittany Mahomes — also appeared upset about the third-quarter no-call, throwing her hands up exasperatedly.

Luckily, the Chiefs still turned the drive into a scoring one, taking their four-point lead up to seven points with a field goal seconds later.



In her TIME 2023 Person of the Year interview, published Dec. 6, Swift revealed that after attending a few Chiefs games to support Kelce, she has taken a liking to football.

“Football is awesome, it turns out,” Swift told the outlet, adding, “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Swift acknowledged the heightened attention on her during games, which began when she attended her first Chiefs matchup on Sept. 24.

At the time, some football diehards aired their grievances at seeing coverage of the "Cruel Summer" singer during games, but Swift shared in the TIME article that she has no control over this.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” Swift said. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the-camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

And the singer does not attend the games to appear on TV — she goes to cheer on her beau.



“I’m just there to support Travis,” she told TIME, adding, “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”



