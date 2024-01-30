Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Boasts He Met Taylor Swift Before Travis Kelce: ‘That Was the Last Thing Trav Wanted to Hear’

"I knew her before him," the Kansas City Chiefs head coach revealed

Jamie Squire/Getty; SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Andy Reid and Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had quite the reaction after discovering his head coach Andy Reid was introduced to Taylor Swift before he was!

Reid, a three-time Super Bowl-winning coach, recounted to Tom Brady and Jim Gray on their SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gary how he met the Red singer, 34.

Gray asked Reid what it’s been like for him and the Chiefs to have strong support from the singer and her fans.

“Yeah, listen, she's been great. I knew her before, from Philadelphia. Her dad [Scott Swift] played at [University of] Delaware and was a big football fan and good guy,” Reid explained. “So I had met him there and her.”

Reid then joked that Kelce, 34, wasn’t too thrilled to learn his coach knew his girlfriend before him.

“So that was the last thing Trav wanted to hear, that I knew her before him. (laughs) She told him, ‘I know your coach,'" Reid said. "And he went, ‘Oh, God, come on!’ (laughs).”

Andy Lyons/Getty Andy Reid on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

“She's a good girl. And I'm happy for Trav,” Reid said.

“And there has been no distraction that way at all. And Trav’s handled it right, she's handled it right and we just move forward,” he continued. “So it hasn't been a problem at all.”

Reid’s story follows the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game, which ended with the team securing their spot in next month's Super Bowl LVIII. The Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens, 17-10.

Rob Carr/Getty Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Reid has previously been vocal about his approval of the couple. After the Chiefs defeated the New England Patriots on Dec. 17, Reid told PEOPLE that he was glad she was at the game.

“I hope she enjoyed it," Reid exclusively shared with PEOPLE. "She's got a great guy she's dating right now, so I'm happy for both of them."

In November, Reid told Outkick's The Five Spot that he met the singer when she was “real young” because her dad “was a big NFL fan.”

Reid then sarcastically took credit for orchestrating the romance between Swift and Kelce, joking, "I joked about setting Kelce up, and, you know, I'm just saying!"

AP Photo/Julio Cortez Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore.

On Friday, Kelce shot down criticism that he was distracted this season by his romance with Swift. The tight end said he and the "Karma" singer "talked about" managing privacy.

"As long as we’re happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise," Kelce said. "That's all that matters."

Kelce said he'd "be silly" not to acknowledge the increased attention on him over the last year. However, he promised his "focus" remains on the Kansas City Chiefs' success.

The Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11.

