Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt gave Andy Reid a game ball Sunday for his milestone victory

In the 104 seasons of the NFL, there have been 521 coaches who have walked a sideline, according to Pro Football Reference.

Of that total, just three have won more games than Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

On Sunday, Reid got the 271st coaching victory in his 25-year career in the NFL. Those wins (regular season and playoffs combined) moved him past legendary Cowboys coach Tom Landry.

Here are the top four in NFL history:

1. 347 Don Shula

2. 330 Bill Belichick

3. 324 George Halas

4. 271 Andy Reid

Reid spoke with the Chiefs in the locker room after Sunday’s victory, but he didn’t mention his personal milestone. He was ready to wrap up his chat when Chiefs CEO/chairman Clark Hunt interrupted.

Hunt had something to give Reid: a game ball.

“Hang on a second,” Hunt said. “First of all congratulations on taking care of business today. Secondly, this young man just moved into fourth all-time in most wins.”

As the players cheered for Reid, one yelled out: “I love you Andy!”

Hunt continued: “He passed a truly special coach and person in Tom Landry. But Andy Reid is every bit that person and that coach.”

This was a cool moment from Sunday.