Report: Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland arrested on alcohol, marijuana charges

Less than three months after winning a Super Bowl ring, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland was arrested Tuesday in Charlotte on five charges, according to the Post and Courier.

Breeland is reportedly facing the following counts: resisting arrest, the transport of alcohol in motor vehicle with a broken seal, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash, and driving without a license.

He was reportedly booked at 1:26 p.m. ET.

A starter on the Chiefs’ victorious Super Bowl LIV team, Breeland recently signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract to return the team for its title defense. He joined the team in free agency the previous offseason after five years split between the Green Bay Packers and Washington Redskins, who drafted him out of Clemson in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft.

Breeland had a big night during the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers, leading the Chiefs in tackles with seven and recording an interception early in the second quarter.

