How Chiefs came to select KC native and K-State product Felix Anudike-Uzomah | podcast

The NFL Draft opened before tens of thousands at Union Station and ended with the Chiefs selecting Kansas State product Felix Anudike-Uzomah in the first round. In all, an amazing day in Kansas City.

On today’s SportsBeat KC, we’ll hear from Anudike-Uzomah, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid. We’ll hear about Anudike-Uzomah’s Chiefs fandom growing up in Lee’s Summit, and how Veach and Reid came to identify the K-State defensive lineman as their choice.

Also, Veach and Reid explain other options the Chiefs considered in the first round and what trade options may have been on the table.

The remarkable underdog story of Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Chiefs first round draft pick